Inside a 100-year-old, renovated church in Maplewood, about 65 marketing professionals work at an agency called “Moosylvania.”
Norty Cohen, the founder and CEO, started the agency in 2003. He bought the church in 2006, and renamed it the “Embassy of the Republic of Moosylvania.” (The name derives from an incident involving the producer of the animated TV show, “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends.”)
Cohen said he set out to create a business where employees feel like their ideas are valid, and where they’re trusted to make the best choices for their own work.
“When you treat everyone as though they’re all independent thinkers, and able to solve their own problems… by and large, they can aspire to that,” Cohen said. “We trust them to do what they need to do.”
The agency’s clients include big names in adult beverages, entertainment, beauty, plus PayPal and Venmo, in the financial services category.
Andrew Cohen, the chief strategy officer, said surveying and listening to workers has helped create a good environment. Sometimes multiple times per month, employees receive surveys with queries about things that could help the office operate better, or ways to improve work-from-home.
“We do a ton of surveying,” said Andrew Cohen.
Recently, one asked about how the agency could improve around sustainability, or things employees would be willing to give up to make the office more environmentally friendly.
The agency has committees for sustainability, culture, and diversity, equity and inclusion. It also has a book club, and a softball team.
More traditionally, companies might focus more on big events and parties, Andrew Cohen said. Moosylvania has seen success with smaller circles, like the book club, which offer people different forms of connection.
In 2022 the company started a student loan forgiveness program that offers more than $5,000 per person, Cohen said. And the company increased its parental leave offering last year.
Once a month the agency holds an “All Moose,” where everyone is in the office together. Once a quarter, it has a full, three-day gathering that includes the company’s few employees who live outside the St. Louis area.
The company adopted hybrid work during the pandemic, and its employees are still only expected to come to the office one day a week. (Some choose to work at the office full-time, and when people are being trained, they and their managers typically spend more time in the office.) And at the Moosylvania offices, employees are welcome to bring their dogs.
“We’re in a creative business. And creativity comes from a lot of places,” said Mary Delano, chief marketing officer. “It’s still important for us to get together. And some people also work well when they have quiet… I think that’s part of why hybrid’s working.”
Top Workplaces, small category
|Rank
|Name
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Headquarters
|Area employees
|1
|Superior Home Protection
|2019
|Private
|Service contracts
|Wentzville
|76
|2
|Compass Real Estate
|2012
|Private
|Real estate
|New York
|125
|3
|DriveCentric, Inc.
|2015
|Private
|Fenton
|103
|4
|Twain Financial Partners
|2013
|Partnership
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|89
|5
|CC3 Solutions
|2017
|Private
|Telecommunications and cybersecurity
|Des Peres
|51
|6
|Title Partners Agency, LLC
|2006
|Private
|Title insurance and escrow company
|St. Louis
|56
|7
|Loews Hotel-St Louis
|1960
|Private
|Hotels
|New York
|71
|8
|American Metals Supply Co
|1962
|Private
|Wholesale
|Hazelwood
|54
|9
|Southwestern Hearing Centers
|1947
|Private
|Health care industry
|St. Charles
|54
|10
|Elite Orthopedics LLC
|2015
|Private
|Health care industry
|Chesterfield
|104
|11
|BHMG Engineers
|1972
|Private
|Electricity
|St. Louis
|61
|12
|Closed Loop Recycling
|1995
|Private
|Industrial launderer
|St. Louis
|50
|13
|Moosylvania
|2003
|Private
|Marketing and branding
|St. Louis
|64
|14
|Krilogy
|2009
|Private
|Financial services
|Creve Coeur
|61
|15
|Chesterfield Service
|1976
|Private
|HVAC industry
|Chesterfield
|70
|16
|Midas Enterprises
|2006
|Partnership
|Hospitality
|St. Louis
|93
|17
|Top Flite Financial, Inc.
|2002
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|Williamston, Mich.
|92
|18
|Amitech Solutions
|1999
|Private
|Health care consulting
|St. Louis
|50
|19
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|1996
|Private
|Mortgage
|Madison, Wis.
|138
|20
|Dodge Moving & Storage
|1902
|Private
|Moving and storage
|Earth City
|86
|21
|CCIMW, LLC
|2011
|Private
|Commercial/industrial painting and coatings
|St. Charles
|98
|22
|Flat World Global Solutions
|2006
|Partnership
|Logistics
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|114
|23
|KnowledgeLake, Inc.
|1990
|Private
|Technology software
|St. Louis
|50
|24
|McClure Engineering
|1953
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|95
|25
|Ideal Landscape Group
|1985
|Private
|Landscaping and lawn care
|St. Louis
|84
|26
|Kennedy Painting
|1996
|Private
|Painting
|St. Louis
|50
|27
|Helmkamp Construction Co.
|1938
|Private
|General contractor
|East Alton
|52
|28
|N-Store Services
|1983
|Private
|General contractor
|Chesterfield
|53
|29
|Budget Heating, Cooling and Plumbing
|2009
|Private
|HVAC industry
|St. Peters
|55
|30
|National Design Build Services
|2007
|Private
|HVAC industry
|St. Louis
|63
|31
|Spirtas Wrecking Company
|1954
|Private
|Heavy construction and civil engineering
|St. Louis
|57
|32
|Hager Companies
|1849
|Private
|Building products
|St. Louis
|105
|33
|Baker Pool Construction
|1968
|Private
|Pool construction and service
|Chesterfield
|58
|34
|Coastal Carriers Truck Lines, LLC.
|1999
|Private
|Trucking
|Troy
|133
|35
|Technology Partners
|1994
|Private
|Information technology
|St. Louis
|50
|36
|Design Aire Heating and Cooling
|1904
|Private
|HVAC industry
|Maryland Heights
|80
|37
|Delmar Mortgage
|1966
|Private
|Mortgage
|St. Louis
|124
|38
|1969
|Private
|HVAC industry
|St. Louis
|65
|39
|Homestead Financial Mortgage
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage
|Chesterfield
|87
|40
|Client Services Solutions
|2007
|Private
|Call centers
|St. Charles
|64
|41
|Buildingstars International
|1994
|Private
|Franchise
|Maryland Heights
|61
|42
|Rossman School
|1917
|Nonprofit
|Education
|St. Louis
|52
|43
|Better Life Maids
|2008
|Private
|Cleaning/maintenance
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|Parkside Financial Bank & Trust
|2008
|Private
|Financial services
|Clayton
|95
|45
|StraightUp Solar
|2006
|Private
|Solar design and installation
|St. Louis
|87
|46
|Midtown Home Improvements
|1990
|Private
|Home Improvement
|Wentzville
|96
|47
|Experitec Inc.
|1975
|Private
|Industrial automation
|Chesterfield
|94
|48
|STL Design and Build
|2016
|Partnership
|Residential remodeler
|Maryland Heights
|54
|49
|Agile Defense
|1998
|Private
|Information technology
|Reston, Va.
|66
|50
|Coltrane Systems
|2013
|Private
|HVAC industry
|St. Louis
|125
|51
|Horner & Shifrin, Inc.
|1933
|Private
|Engineering design consultant
|St. Louis
|108
|52
|Madison Mutual Insurance Company
|1920
|Cooperative/Mutual
|Insurance
|Edwardsville
|52
|53
|Westport Pools, Inc.
|1967
|Private
|Pool construction and service
|Maryland Heights
|83
|54
|Secure24 Alarms
|2007
|Private
|Security and protection
|Earth City
|50
|55
|Confluence Discoveries Technologies
|2012
|Public
|Biotechnology
|St. Louis
|55
|56
|The Simon Law Firm, P.C.
|2000
|Private
|Legal services
|St. Louis
|60
|57
|1904labs
|2016
|Private
|Software and data engineering
|St Louis
|80
|58
|Sunrise R-IX School
|1952
|Public
|Education
|De Soto
|60
|59
|Lutheran High School South
|1957
|Nonprofit
|Education
|St. Louis
|72
|60
|CK Supply, Inc.
|1948
|Private
|Gas and welding supply distributor
|St. Louis
|140
|61
|Cass Commercial Bank
|1906
|Public
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|70
|62
|Booksource
|1974
|Private
|Wholesale
|St. Louis
|145
|63
|North Star Insurance Advisors
|2015
|Private
|Insurance
|Wentzville
|124
|64
|Facilisgroup
|2006
|Public
|Marketing and branding
|St. Louis
|106
|65
|Geotechnology
|1984
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|92
|66
|SWMW Law
|2012
|Private
|Legal services
|St. Louis
|79
|67
|EPIC Systems
|1995
|Private
|Engineering solutions for manufacturing
|St. Louis
|55
|68
|Provident Behavioral Health
|1860
|Nonprofit
|Nonprofit
|St. Louis
|137
|69
|Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition
|1989
|Human and social services
|St. Louis
|96
|70
|Animal Protective Association of Missouri
|Nonprofit
|Animal welfare
|St. Louis
|78
|71
|Watchtower Security
|2004
|Private
|Information technology
|Maryland Heights
|66
|72
|Mosby Building Arts, LTD
|1947
|Private
|Design build remodeling
|St. Louis
|120
|73
|Tri-National, Inc.
|2004
|Private
|Logistics
|St. Charles
|124
|74
|G&G Anesthesia PLLC
|2009
|Partnership
|Health care industry
|Maryville, Ill.
|53
|75
|Store Supply Warehouse, LLC
|1994
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|Bridgeton
|95
|76
|Unity Hospice
|1992
|Private
|Health care industry
|Skokie, Ill.
|54
|77
|Total Quality Logistics - TQL
|1997
|Private
|Logistics
|Cincinnati
|60
|78
|Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
|1986
|Public
|Health care staffing
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|50
|79
|Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services
|1993
|Private
|Plumbing, HVAC and electrical
|Collinsville
|113
|80
|Pappy's Smokehouse
|2008
|Private
|Restaurant
|St. Louis
|90
|81
|CGI
|1976
|Public
|IT consulting
|Fairfax, Va.
|50
|82
|United Rentals Inc.
|1997
|Public
|Rental
|Stamford, Conn.
|101
|83
|Tarlton Corporation
|1946
|Private
|General contracting/construction management
|St. Louis
|99
|84
|PohlmanUSA Court Reporting & Litigation Services
|1990
|Private
|Legal services
|St. Louis
|62
|85
|Illinois Heartland Library System
|2011
|Government
|Nonprofit
|Edwardsville
|92
|86
|Saint Louis Crisis Nursery
|1986
|Private
|Human and social services
|St. Louis
|114
|87
|Dedicated Senior Medical Centers - ChenMed
|1994
|Private
|Health care industry
|Miami
|79
|88
|NewGround
|1913
|Private
|Architecture
|St. Louis
|102
|89
|Turnberry
|2001
|Private
|Management and IT consulting
|Blue Bell, Pa.
|59
|90
|Value City Furniture
|1948
|Private
|Retail
|Columbus, Ohio
|50
|91
|Chenega MIOS
|2010
|Parent company
|Professional services
|Lorton, Va.
|59
|92
|TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants
|1981
|Private
|Restaurant
|Farmington, Mich.
|50
|93
|KAI Enterprises
|1980
|Private
|Design and build firm
|St. Louis
|65
|94
|US Cloud
|2017
|Private
|Managed services and outsourcing
|St. Louis
|77
|95
|Axiom Product Administration
|2015
|Private
|Auto service contract companies
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|97
|96
|American Auto Shield
|2002
|Private
|Service contract administrator
|Lakewood, Colo.
|50
|97
|CARFAX
|1984
|Public
|Information technology
|Centreville, Va.
|115
|98
|Nortek Global HVAC
|1919
|Private
|HVAC industry
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|143
|99
|Electro Savings Credit Union
|1941
|Non-profit
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|57
