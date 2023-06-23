Inside a 100-year-old, renovated church in Maplewood, about 65 marketing professionals work at an agency called “Moosylvania.”

Norty Cohen, the founder and CEO, started the agency in 2003. He bought the church in 2006, and renamed it the “Embassy of the Republic of Moosylvania.” (The name derives from an incident involving the producer of the animated TV show, “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends.”)

Cohen said he set out to create a business where employees feel like their ideas are valid, and where they’re trusted to make the best choices for their own work.

“When you treat everyone as though they’re all independent thinkers, and able to solve their own problems… by and large, they can aspire to that,” Cohen said. “We trust them to do what they need to do.”

The agency’s clients include big names in adult beverages, entertainment, beauty, plus PayPal and Venmo, in the financial services category.

Andrew Cohen, the chief strategy officer, said surveying and listening to workers has helped create a good environment. Sometimes multiple times per month, employees receive surveys with queries about things that could help the office operate better, or ways to improve work-from-home.

“We do a ton of surveying,” said Andrew Cohen.

Recently, one asked about how the agency could improve around sustainability, or things employees would be willing to give up to make the office more environmentally friendly.

The agency has committees for sustainability, culture, and diversity, equity and inclusion. It also has a book club, and a softball team.

More traditionally, companies might focus more on big events and parties, Andrew Cohen said. Moosylvania has seen success with smaller circles, like the book club, which offer people different forms of connection.

In 2022 the company started a student loan forgiveness program that offers more than $5,000 per person, Cohen said. And the company increased its parental leave offering last year.

Once a month the agency holds an “All Moose,” where everyone is in the office together. Once a quarter, it has a full, three-day gathering that includes the company’s few employees who live outside the St. Louis area.

The company adopted hybrid work during the pandemic, and its employees are still only expected to come to the office one day a week. (Some choose to work at the office full-time, and when people are being trained, they and their managers typically spend more time in the office.) And at the Moosylvania offices, employees are welcome to bring their dogs.