ST. LOUIS — A child was injured in a triple shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

A girl, a man and a woman were all shot in the legs just before 2 p.m. near Keokuk Street and Nebraska Avenue. Police said the girl is about 12.

Several witnesses at the scene said the shooting followed an altercation between two groups of kids, and an adult fired the shots.

About six kids remained sitting on a porch on Keokuk just before 3 p.m., and about 10 evidence markers littered the ground.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that one child was injured.