Clayton hopes county grant will help complete $588,000 ‘pocket’ park in small vacant lot

CLAYTON — The banner showcasing the city of Clayton’s plans for this narrow vacant lot on the edge of downtown is cracked and faded, showing signs of a few years of wear.

But officials hope the scene the banner depicts — a small square packed with people taking shade from under the tree and sitting around the water fountain — will soon be exactly what people see in the lot when they walk by.

Since 2018, Clayton has sought to turn the lot at 7811 Maryland Avenue, wedged between a church and the St. Louis County Library Mid-County Branch, into a “pocket park.” It would include a water fixture, tables and chairs, a “green wall” of plants to cover up brick walls surrounding the lot, and a bicycle parking and repair station to serve riders traveling the bike lanes on Maryland.

But like other construction projects in the region, the park has been delayed as officials grapple with rising costs. The city’s most recent estimate pins the price tag at about $588,000, roughly $200,000 more than the city initially anticipated when it approved a design for the park in 2019. Five bids for the project the city received earlier this year each came back over budget, ranging form $454,889 to $595,575, and that was after the city had removed the water fixture and other parts of the park design to try to lower costs.

The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously earlier this month to seek a $325,000 grant from the St. Louis County Municipal Park Grant Commission, which supports local projects. The award would add to an earlier grant of $225,000, one of 18 grants for local county park projects totaling $6.9 million. The grants are funded by part of two regional sales taxes to support parks.

The Clayton Community Foundation, a nonprofit formed in 2008 out of the former Clayton Parks Foundation to support local civic projects, has so far raised another $128,000, including a $50,000 gift “from an individual who wants to remain anonymous,” said Foundation President Alex Elmestad.

The city plans to spend only $20,000 out of the its operating budget to help pay for the park’s construction.

The design, meant to mirror the kind of small squares commonplace in denser urban cities, may complement Clayton’s downtown, where just across the street workers are laying the foundations for Bemiston Place apartments, one of several new mid- to high-rise construction projects turning the area into a bustling business district.

“We thought it would really serve a part of our community that doesn’t have some green space,” said Toni Siering, director of the Clayton Parks Department. “It will be a walkable, green respite in the downtown area, a calm little nook that people can read or can relax in.”

The park’s immediate neighbors, the county library system and The Gathering church, say they’re excited to use the site for events.

And residents who live near the spot or walk past it welcomed another green space, even a small one not too far from larger parks like Shaw and Taylor. Most passersby don’t notice the empty lot as it is.

“I think it sounds like a great idea,” said Mary Wright, 57, who often walks down Maryland. “I can’t imagine anything else that would go there — and it’s nice to at least have something there.”

If awarded the second municipal park grant, the Maryland “pocket park” could be finished by the end of summer 2023, Siering said, and it would include the water fixture and every part of the original design.

Clayton last opened a new public park in 2012, when Anderson Park was granted to the city through a FEMA flood management program. Siering said the city wants to add more green space, but affordable land in the development hot spot has been hard to come by.

“We’re a bit landlocked,” she said. “Part of the idea is to look for more urban greenspaces we can have, whenever any opportunity is available.”

The city had a park in mind when it bought the lot in 2018 with plans to demolish a vacant residence that had once been a rectory. The Gathering Church, which bought the property from another church in 2012, agreed to sell the rectory for $340,000, down from the $450,000 listing price.

Dave Dietrich, The Gathering Church’s executive director of operations, said the church agreed to the sale in part because they were excited about the city’s idea for a park.

“We’d rather have a community asset,” he said. “I think us and the park and all the cyclists coming on this new bike path will be excited to stop by, sit down at the tables and chat with a friend and make use of this space.”

Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library director, said the library plans to use the park for outdoor programming. Lots of people walk to the library and pass by the spot, she said.

Edgar Ellerman, a residential real estate developer who lives around the block from the lot, said he’d welcome a green space, even if he’ll probably stick to using Taylor Park, within a few minutes’ walk, instead.

“I think it’s a very good use for it and I wish we had more, because Clayton is being overrun with high rises,” said Ellermann, 80, a lifelong Clayton resident. “Maybe that park will help open things up a little.”

Ann Hawken, 91, felt differently. Hawken said she often walks down Maryland Avenue and stops at the Starbucks downtown to have a coffee and read. Or she walks to Shaw Park farther west downtown. She said she wants to see the city’s money, $20,000, put to other uses.

“It’s so tiny,” Hawken said about the lot. “I don’t think it’s worth the money.”