Climate change protestors marched and chanted in downtown St. Louis midday Friday in front of the headquarters for Peabody, one of the largest private-sector coal producers in the world.

“Phase out fossil fuels…save our future,” the group of roughly 30 people chanted near the City Gardens at 8th and Market streets.

Ken Denson, who lives in Chesterfield, is the co-leader of the 350 STL advocacy group that tackles climate issues. “Everybody knows fossil fuels are going away eventually,” he said. “What we are saying is that they have to go away as soon as possible.

"The more fossil fuels we put up there [in the atmosphere] the more heat we are going to lock in,” he said.

In 2019, the Climate Accountability Institute analyzed fossil fuel companies emitting the most carbon emissions and Peabody was 12th on the list with 15.39 billion metric tons.

Peabody had not responded to a request for comment as of late Friday afternoon.

Under the noon sun Friday, one chanter yelled, “When our world is under attack what do we do?”

"Stand up, fight back,” the group hollered.

Many of the protestors waved signs reading, “Let the dinosaurs rest in peace,” or "Give the gas a pass.”

Hazel Johnston, who started her own advocacy group called Teens for Climate STL spoke at the event. “Without strong action, things will only get worse.”

One protestor saw the turnout as underwhelming. “The amount of people that are here right now is really sad,” said Megan McCalla, who is from Los Angeles but now lives in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

“This weather is going to keep on getting worse and this subject is taboo in a red state,” said McCalla. “We should be out here protesting every weekend, this is the number one crisis.”