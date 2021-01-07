 Skip to main content
CNN: US Capitol Police officer dies following pro-Trump riot
CNN: US Capitol Police officer dies following pro-Trump riot

(CNN) — A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, three sources confirm to CNN, in which a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building to stop the counting of electoral votes that affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win.

The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the day's violence. One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building and three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

