Students are getting their assignments as they head back to school this month, and their parents should join them.
I propose that we read one of the books from PEN America's most banned books list from the 2021-2022 school year. The nonprofit, which defends free speech, academic freedom and free expression in literature, counted school book bans and found 1,648 titles banned somewhere in the United States during that school year — the most comprehensive count of book bans to date.
In some districts, a small group of activists (or even a single parent) have successfully gotten books restricted for the entire student body. These conservative groups most frequently target books about race and the LGBTQ community.
The rising tide of censorship in American schools is staggering: PEN America noted that with some book titles restricted in multiple places, the total count of book bans is more than 2,500. Texas has had more than 1,200 book challenges, and Florida more than 900. Many schools districts have pre-emptively removed titles to avoid running afoul of laws passed by Republicans in state legislatures targeting topics of race or sexuality.
I've read two of the books from the most banned list several years ago (the ones tied for 9th place). I am curious about what parents found so objectionable in these other works and for which age groups they have been banned. I've maintained that there is far more harmful material available to children on social media than in school libraries.
In order to fight for academic freedom, it's vital to understand what is being attacked. If you are in a book club, select one of the works from this list. Once you've had a chance to read one or more books on this list, let me know your thoughts on it being restricted, especially for older students, who are most likely to encounter these titles.
This is PEN America list of the most banned books from 2022:
1. (tie) "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe
1 (tie) "Flamer,"by Mike Curato
3. "Tricks," by Ellen Hopkins
4 (tie) "The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel" by Margaret Atwood and Renee Nault
4 (tie) "Crank" (Crank Series), by Ellen Hopkins
6 (tie) "Sold,: by Patricia McCormick
6 (tie) "Push," by Sapphire
6 (tie) "A Court of Mist and Fury," by Sarah J. Maas
9 (tie) "This Book Is Gay" by Juno Dawson
9 (tie) "The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison
9 (tie) "Milk and Honey," by Rupi Kaur
"Somehow, libraries have now emerged as the biggest informational threat to children. This is so utterly bizarre given how children actually look for and consume information."
The book banners are back — louder and more aggressive than ever.
Gov. Ron DeSantis took the unprecedented step of banning an AP course offered on African American history for violating state law.
Columnist Aisha Sultan writes: It would be interesting to see how many of the people up in arms about Crenshaw and Coates and “critical race theory” have ever read any of the aforementioned writers or texts.