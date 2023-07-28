Aisha Sultan Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I can see why right-wing commentators are so worked up about Barbie.

On a Wednesday night in a suburban theater in the Midwest, the lobby and concession areas were flooded with girls and women in shades of pink. They were posing for photos in front of a cardboard movie display, under a canopy of rose-colored balloons holding hot pink beach balls. There were grandmas and young girls, mothers and daughters, girlfriends and sisters.

I was there in a hot pink blazer with my book club. I had wanted to see Greta Gerwig’s live-action film with my daughter, but she had already seen it with her friend.

This sea of pink filled nearly every single seat inside the theater screening the movie starring Margot Robbie as the iconic, high-heeled doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The movie smashed box-office records with a $162 million debut — beating Tom Cruise’s latest in the Mission Impossible franchise — making it the biggest opening weekend of the year.

It is, indeed, a Barbie world.

The film provoked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro into such a frenzy that he posted a 43-minute rant about it featuring a Barbie doll set on fire in a trash can. There have been scores of others on social media calling for a boycott of a film they describe as “woke trash.”

I don’t think this apoplectic reaction has anything to do with the content of the feel-good, sumptuously designed, intentionally silly film itself. Rather, it’s a reaction to its success. They are unnerved that so many people are flocking to this mega-hit.

The message of Gerwig’s film is about accepting one’s self without relying on outside validation and treating others (and one’s self) with compassion and respect. Even in the film’s alter-Barbie world, matriarchal as opposed to the “real world’s” patriarchy, Barbie’s journey makes her realize that it’s unfair and unkind to keep Ken subordinated and dependent on her gaze. Her human friend, Gloria, played by America Ferrera, offers a rousing self-empowered speech near the end of the film. The monologue is a rather conventional critique of the mixed messages and unrealistic societal expectations placed on girls and women.

Noting that men hold greater political and financial power in “the real world” is hardly a groundbreaking insight. Just because a script talks about patriarchy doesn’t make it a feminist screed. There’s nothing radical in the ideas presented in this film, but its delivery is inventive and entertaining and engaging.

Perhaps that’s what has triggered Shapiro and his ilk. It puts the language of empowerment in an iconic American symbol of femininity and beauty.

It gives voice to those who saw Barbie as a ballast of the patriarchy and allows her to acknowledge her role in it. Barbie’s discomfort in realizing she may have perpetuated the very oppression she is fighting is refreshing to see in such a commercial, mass market production. It’s the subtle moments of self awareness, like when Barbie loses the unnatural arch in her feet making her high-heeled shoes painful, where the film shines.

While the movie never uses the word “feminist,” it’s clear that Barbie enjoys both her beauty and power. For those threatened by women seeking independence, agency and self-acceptance, I suppose the film is subversive.

But young girls (and boys) don’t need Barbie to sell them these basic notions of empowerment. They are plenty aware.

The right uses the word “woke” as a political shorthand to describe whatever they don’t like or consider progressive. Originally, the term was used to mean being politically conscious and socially aware. Being awakened to various forms of injustice or oppression is a good thing. But in the same way conservatives turned “diversity” and “inclusion,” long considered positive American values, into dirty words, “woke” is ammunition in a culture war.

Meanwhile, Barbie was woke and embracing diversity and inclusion more than 50 years ago.

Barbie started her career as a fashion designer in 1959, and she’s had more than 200 careers since. She joined the space race as an astronaut in 1965. She traded a nurse’s cape for a surgeon’s coat in 1973. Mattel introduced a Black doll, “Francie,” in 1967, and the first official Black Barbie in 1980.

Part of the film’s rousing success is how it taps into our nostalgia and ambivalence toward Barbie and turns it on its head. I am part of the generation that both played with Barbies and later scorned them.

The film is both a send-up and a love letter.

It’s not a feminist act to dress up and go to the movies. But sharing collective moments of joy and reclaiming a symbol of feminine beauty and success are powerful in itself.

That’s worth watching.