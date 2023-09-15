Aisha Sultan Lifestyle columnist and reporter Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There’s something about struggling single moms that provokes the perfect people.

Those who have always made the best choices and right decisions perk up whenever I write about single mothers in difficult circumstances. Recently, I shared the stories of a mother of four working at Amazon and a pregnant mom at Arby’s. Their jobs don’t pay enough to cover child care and basic necessities for their families. It should be uncontroversial to say that a person working a full-time job in America ought to be able to provide basic food and shelter for their children. Women with young children at home obviously need someone to provide care while they are at work.

Hearing their stories made me feel disgusted that some politicians would rather give trillion-dollar tax cuts to corporations and the wealthiest people than renew a child tax credit that lifted millions of kids out of poverty. I was raised to be able to imagine other people’s situations and feel compassion for those in bad circumstances.

I assume this is how most people are raised.

But reading about these women’s hardships triggered a number of people in an entirely different way. Phillip, for example, wrote this about the mother working 50 to 60 hours a week at Amazon, a company that makes billions in profits: “I have no sympathy for (her) whatsoever. … In most cases having a child is a choice, not an accident. If (she) had given a moment’s thought to the consequences of having a child, she would have realized that she couldn’t afford one child, much less four.”

He was one of several who responded to stories about financially strapped moms by attacking their life choices: How dare they have a child while poor? Why couldn’t they just get a better job? Where was the father?

These people seem ignorant of how a person’s life circumstances can be different from their own. In America, 40% to 50% of marriages end in divorce. Not everyone goes to schools that prepare them for college or higher-paying jobs. Some people get sick or marry the wrong person or experience a streak of bad luck. Partners or spouses can leave their families and shirk their responsibilities.

What kind of bubble must one live in to never have met someone whose life has taken an unexpected or difficult turn while they have children to support?

Also, I’m surprised this has to be spelled out, but there are a number of ways outside a woman’s complete control by which she can get pregnant: Birth control can fail. Partners can lie or refuse to use contraception. Women can be coerced or pressured into sex.

Conceiving a child is not a one-person job, although the consequences of having a baby disproportionately affect women.

Interestingly, a number of the emails condemning these single, working moms come from men. None of them suggested making birth control free and easily accessible. Birth control can cost up to $2,000 a year, depending on what your doctor recommends. None of them criticized the complete ban on abortion in Missouri and other states.

You would think that those who want women to avoid having children when it would create a financial strain on the household, would also be advocating for their reproductive freedom and universal access to birth control.

And regardless of how you feel about a woman’s personal choices, why would anyone be against ensuring all babies and children have their basic needs met? Children can’t go out and get a job to support themselves. It’s pretty heartless to want to see babies born into poverty suffer.

I was taken aback by the lack of empathy shown by those who responded with angry rants and blame after reading about working moms who can’t make ends meet.

Of course, there are also always those who send emails asking how they can help. Not all of us can do that every time we encounter someone in a bad situation.

But it doesn’t take much to simply care.