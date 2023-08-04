Aisha Sultan Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The iconic pictures of summer — sunsets, beaches, mountains and famous landmarks — have filled my social media feed for weeks.

Pent-up demand for travel has delivered legions of airline passengers to far-off destinations. We joined these masses last month to take a family vacation to Europe we had postponed since 2021.

We planned to cover six cities across four countries over 10 days. Pulling off this itinerary would require planes, trains, automobiles and a fair amount of luck. I had read enough horror stories about lost luggage that I made one rule: No checked bags. We would each take a carry-on and backpack.

As fate would have it, our travel troubles did not involve luggage.

We enjoyed the sights and ate our way through spots in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium before heading to England. Exactly 24 hours before our return from London, my husband attempted to check into our flights. He kept getting an error message.

I tried the American Airlines app. It showed us leaving on a flight three hours later than the flight we had booked. This was strange. We are old school enough that we print copies of our reservations before we travel. We double checked the paperwork and our emails. It all reflected the earlier time. How were we mysteriously rebooked on a later flight? I messaged American customer service through the app, but I had no idea when I would get a reply.

Normally, this delay wouldn’t be a big deal. But we had a connection through O’Hare airport in Chicago, where we would have to go through Customs. This later flight left us an hour and a half to make it. That seemed unlikely.

We were traveling with another family from St. Louis. When they checked in to the same flight we had all booked, they received an offer to change to a later flight for hundreds in travel credit because the flight was overbooked. They stuck with the original flight.

Were we victims of involuntary bumping? I learned about this term last year during the meltdown at Southwest Airlines when thousands of flights were canceled. I watched TikTokers explain how airlines owe passengers refunds and compensation when this happens. Maybe our flight issues would end up covering some of these vacation costs.

We boarded our later flight. We planned to hustle off the plane as soon as we landed on the long shot chance of making our connection. Bad news: Our plane was stuck on the runway waiting for a gate. Apparently, a tug had broken down in front of the plane.

We had less than an hour, and I gave up any hope when I saw the line at passport control. It was longer than most queues we’ve waited in at Disney. A young boy, who looked to be 8 or 9 years old, got so tired standing in this line that he would frequently sit on the floor in between starts and stops.

He also threw up in front of me. On the floor. Twice.

I looked at my watch at the exact time our plane to St. Louis was taking off. When we finally made it to the customer service desk, I asked if they knew anything about our mysterious flight change or possible compensation for the delay.

They did not. The agent advised me to send an email to customer service or seek a response through social media. They did, however, pay for our hotel stay that night and gave us $12 meal vouchers for dinner.

Twelve dollars for dinner in an airport felt like salt in the wound.

Given that this delay was happening on the return portion of our trip — we weren’t missing an important event or shortchanging our vacation — I could keep a healthy perspective on the inconvenience. It had been a terrific vacation, and no point in ruining the mood, I thought.

That evening things got more complicated. Our son woke up with a piercing earache in the middle of the night. The last time he flew with an ear infection, his ear drum ruptured, which he said was excruciating. Rather than risk that on our morning flight to St. Louis, my husband and son bought tickets on Amtrak.

My magnanimous attitude was wearing thin.

My daughter and I got on the flight the next morning. It was delayed on the runway for 40 minutes. At this rate, I wondered if the train would beat us home.

Thankfully, we all eventually made it back.

I received an email and followup phone call from American Airlines in response to my queries about what went wrong. Apparently, they had emailed both my husband and myself weeks in advance that our flight time had been changed. Strangely, neither of us could find these emails in our inboxes, spam or junk folders. Then again, Congress recently held hearings on aliens and UFOs, so anything is possible, I guess.

They blamed the delay on the runway on air traffic control, and the broken tug on the airport. As far as rebooking us on an international flight with such a short connection time, they said it still met the minimum time regulations. The bottom line was they didn’t owe us a refund or any compensation for the flight change or delays.

To their credit, they did say they would refund the two unused portions of the Chicago to St. Louis flights. And, they offered each of us a travel credit that could add up to a single round trip fare if we combined them all.

Well, it’s better than nothing, I thought. In an era of airline chaos, I’ve adopted a mantra to help me deal with the stress of unexpected delays and cancellations, all of which is entirely out of our control: It could be worse.

Also, things are never as easy as they look on TikTok.