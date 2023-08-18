Aisha Sultan Lifestyle columnist and reporter Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last week I felt stoic and enlightened about our youngest child leaving for college. Seven days later, I feel like a liar.

I still stand by what I wrote earlier: I am excited for our children to experience everything the college years have to offer. I know we will still be involved and needed in their semi-independent lives. But, I mistakenly thought I could intellectualize myself out of the emotional turbulence that accompanies this transition.

The morning before our flights to head toward their new horizons, I woke up feeling unsettled. They had to finish packing. The boy’s friends were coming over for dinner and to hang out — a last hurrah before they reunite over Thanksgiving break.

Before I got out of bed, I texted a handful of close friends and my siblings.

“We’re leaving tomorrow to drop both kids off at college, and I feel terrible,” I wrote.

I got empathetic responses from the moms who had recently experienced or were approaching the same milestone. I curled up next to my husband and said, “I don’t feel so great about this.”

He made a sympathetic grunt and started snoring.

That’s not to say that dads aren’t emotionally affected by this process of letting go. He had cried more than once after we dropped off our daughter two years prior. He is not a crier, by the way. He has also warned me to expect similar tears when we leave our son in his dorm.

After last week’s column, I received several well-intentioned responses from fathers who could relate to my emotions. My colleague and friend, Bill McClellan, sent this note:

“The one thing I did miss when our youngest, Jack, went to college — and I noticed it right away — were the other parents. They were all casual friends, and they were all suddenly gone. Vanished. These were people, mostly dads, that I had stood on the sidelines with at soccer and tennis matches for years. I saw them every week, sometimes a couple of times a week. The kids kept up with each other on Facebook or whatever, but the parents did not. An entire part of my life that I had enjoyed but gave little thought to.

Gone.”

I hadn’t even thought about the loss of friends we had made over the years of extracurricular activities. The message was a little bleak, Bill.

Another father wrote to share a similar experience: “After the fourth went away to college, I continued to attend the high school football games etc. as I had done for a decade thinking it would be the same. It wasn’t. My youngest also happened to coincide with the youngest of all our friends. I sat alone, yet I persisted for the entire season.”

This poignant scene — a dedicated father sitting all alone game after game — twisted a knife in my heart.

The dads were not helping.

Then, I realized that women my age are often going through this experience while also dealing with the struggles of perimenopause or menopause. Imagine having fluctuating hormones when you’re facing a significant emotional turning point.

It’s a double whammy of life transitions.

This same morning one of my friends shared a recent New York Times article saying we should lean into our negative emotions. It’s healthier to acknowledge our feelings and let them pass. The research says that feeling bad about feeling bad only makes you feel worse. That article gave me permission to feel a little off kilter and sad.

I decided to make blueberry muffins and go to a yoga class. Maybe baking and moving would cheer me up. As I walked into the class, I told the instructor that I was leaving the next day to drop both our children away at college for the first time.

The teacher teared up!

“I can’t imagine,” she said. “It must be so hard.” She asked if I was OK.

I guess, I said. I had been questioning my parenting choices on the way over. My parents had given me the option of applying to any college within a radius of a four-hour driving distance. Why had I expanded those boundaries for my own kids? This young yoga instructor seemed years away from college drop offs and biological transitions.

During the class, I focused on breathing and stretching.

Afterward, the teacher hugged me. She said she would be sending positive vibes to me. I don’t know if it was all the breathing or the hug, but I did feel considerably better.

The wisdom of the dads, younger parents, childless friends, the experts quoted in the Times — it had all helped.

It’s normal to feel nervous about big changes.

It’s OK to let my heart break a little when I leave pieces of it behind.