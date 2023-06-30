Aisha Sultan Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Facebook should have killed the high school reunion years ago.

So why do some people, myself included, still show up?

For those of us who came of age when a “friend” was someone you primarily saw in person, the advent of social media made it easy for us to reconnect with long-lost classmates. With a few clicks, you could see how kindly (or otherwise) the passage of time had treated someone.

Of course, social media often presents a version of life that may be a slight distance from day-to-day reality. But curiosity or comparison aren’t reasons enough to face your adolescent memories in real life. Reconnecting with those who have known us through our journeys can be a boon for our mental, emotional and physical health.

The benefits of reconnecting with old friends are well documented — it lowers stress, anxiety and loneliness while lifting mood and feelings of connection and belonging. The time spent in-person with those whom we have a strong emotional connection offers an even greater boost than any digital connection.

Think of how you feel when you come across a social media update from an old friend. It may bring a momentary smile. A text exchange is more engaging and enjoyable. A phone call adds the benefit of a human voice with tone and expression. And sitting with someone, making eye contact, responding to body language cues, comforting and supporting one another is an entirely different experience.

I have a spotty record with my own reunions — skipped the 10th because I was hugely pregnant, attended the 20th and missed the 30th. This is partly because I graduated from a massive suburban high school in Texas with a senior class of around 800 students. A small fraction, mostly the popular and party kids, showed up for the 20th. I was never part of that crowd. I had made sure that a few members of my friend group were also planning to attend. We went to dinner, laughed, reminisced about old times and caught up on one another’s lives.

Mostly, we laughed.

Those encounters led to something extraordinary. I realized how resilient certain bonds are regardless of the vagaries of time. It also reminded us of how much we had grown and survived. Just like in high school, we didn’t need the big crowd to have a good time.

If you are with your people, that’s enough.

Several years after that reunion, one of my dear high school friends unexpectedly lost her husband. A small group of us flew from different parts of the country to meet her.

Another six years went by before we found a reason to meet. She was getting remarried. Right before the wedding last summer I tested positive for COVID, and the other two had their flights canceled due to airline disruptions. We postponed our mini reunion.

A few months ago, one of the people from that group texted the rest of us and suggested trying again. It was the nudge we needed. Within days we managed to nail down a weekend that worked for everyone and bought our tickets.

Last month, we met in Boise, Idaho, at one of our friend’s homes for a long weekend of hiking, eating, drinking and talking.

Mostly, we talked.

Even though we’ve seen one another less than a handful of times over the past 30 years, their company felt so comforting and safe. We could share troubles, offer counsel and make fun of each other like we did as teenagers — but with a lot more grace, compassion and wisdom.

It felt like reconnecting with a part of myself.

We’re getting to a point in our lives when we realize how quickly it all goes by and how dramatically life can change in an instant.

Maybe we all needed this reminder: If there’s a person whose friendship you valued in high school, and you’ve lost touch, reach out and tell them. If you’ve stayed in contact via social media or texts or occasional phone calls but haven’t seen each other for years, make a plan to meet now.

Time is precious.

Friendship even more so.