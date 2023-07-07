Aisha Sultan Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Supreme Court recently overturned affirmative action for underrepresented minorities in college admissions. Those who saw it as a win for fairness, cheered.

But now there’s a similar challenge that may hit closer to home, and it will be interesting to see how many of those in the fairness crowd are still on board.

Three days after the court’s decision in the cases brought by Students for Fair Admissions Inc. against the University of North Carolina and Harvard College, Boston-area advocacy groups filed a complaint with the Education Department requesting an investigation into another controversial Harvard admissions practice. They argued that the college’s admissions policies discriminate against Black, Hispanic and Asian applicants, in favor of less qualified white candidates who have alumni and donor connections.

Ironically, data that came out from the previous lawsuit that dismantled affirmative action supports their point. Harvard had released years of records as part of the lawsuit that ended up before the Supreme Court. Researchers found that the data revealed that legacy students were eight times more likely to be admitted, and nearly 70% were white.

A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 43 percent of white students admitted to Harvard University were recruited athletes, legacy students, children of faculty and staff, or on the dean’s interest list — applicants whose parents or relatives have donated to Harvard.

Of the white students admitted from those four categories, 75 percent of them would have been rejected if they had been treated as white students without the special considerations, the study said.

Even after the court’s decision, affirmative action for mostly white and wealthy students still stands. Yet, everyone knows the students did nothing to earn this advantage.

Not a single other country in the world has legacy preferences in admissions.

America’s longstanding tolerance for this particular unfairness begs the question of why conservative groups have been unwilling to challenge legacy and donor preference along with their fight against race-based preferences?

Unearned advantages bestowed by a chance at birth to mostly white students have been acceptable for generations but a preference for Black students and other underrepresented minorities for a few decades have provoked years of legal challenges.

We all know that giving the richest people in American affirmative action at the expense of others who are more qualified is ethically indefensible.

In the ongoing war over fairness in the admissions game, this battle has renewed life after the court’s recent decision.

An Associated Press survey of the nation’s most selective colleges last year found that legacy students in the freshman class ranged from 4% to 23%. This tidbit from the AP report was even more revealing: At four schools — Notre Dame, USC, Cornell and Dartmouth — legacy students outnumbered Black students.

Who could have known.

On several occasions white parents have lamented to me how difficult it will be for their child to gain admission at an elite school or graduate program “as a white male” or as a “white girl.”

It’s a common refrain during college application season. The unspoken part of that grievance is that their child is being disadvantaged by non-white students. But even with affirmative action the percentage of Black students has hovered around 6 percent at Ivy League colleges for years.

Perhaps those parents were blaming the wrong group all along.

The defense I’ve heard for those who have benefited from legacy admissions is that “I was still highly qualified for admission,” and “I also worked hard.”

Great, let’s see how you would fare without a thumb on the scale.

I say this as a parent of a child who is a legacy student at my own alma mater. It’s time to get rid of the practice. It goes against the mission of higher education.

A conservative legal activist group worked with Asian plaintiffs to bring the case that overturned affirmative action. As Asian American parents, our children may ostensibly benefit from this decision since statistically fewer percentages of Asians with qualifying scores and grades are accepted into elite universities. But I believe our children, and all students, will be worse off for having fewer classmates from diverse perspectives and backgrounds on their campuses. That’s largely been the outcome at other places that have already gotten rid of considerations of race in admissions.

There are already several elite institutions that have decided that legacy merits no weight in its admissions — MIT, CalTech, Amherst College, Johns Hopkins University, Pomona, University of California system and University of Texas.

To all the remaining universities who claim to value diversity and the people who have been clamoring for fairness: Here’s your moment to prove it.