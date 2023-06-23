Aisha Sultan Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Much of the world was captivated this week by tragedies unfolding on the seas.

The first one was depressingly familiar — more than 500 migrants fleeing toward Europe are presumed drowned off the coast of Greece after the ship transporting them sank.

The second was astonishingly unusual — five adventurers paying $250,000 apiece missing in a submersible lost in the ocean while trying to catch a glimpse of the wreckage of the Titanic.

There were unavoidable comparisons between the two maritime disasters — the most privileged people on Earth versus the most destitute; a risk taken for adventure versus a risk taken for survival; countries rushing to rescue versus a country deflecting blame.

Naturally, the second story about the billionaire adventurers got minute-by-minute, relentless news coverage as opposed to the coverage of the desperate, drowned migrants. The submarine was an unfolding nightmare scenario with a ticking clock and a glimmer of a chance for a miracle rescue.

Who wouldn’t be fascinated?

The United States, and other countries, marshaled considerable resources toward trying to rescue five men wealthier than nearly everyone else on Earth. Meanwhile, Greece fought off criticism for its Coast Guard allegedly failing to help the migrant vessel.

I felt terrible for both groups of missing travelers, although I’ll admit I had greater empathy for the migrants and greater interest in the search for the billionaires. Both seemed worlds removed from our suburban lives in St. Louis. You couldn’t pay me enough to get in an experimental sub descending into the deepest depths of the ocean. I also doubt I would have the courage to risk everything and jump on a ship likely run by human traffickers if I had to flee my home.

Each of the terrible scenarios forced me to think about ways in which these distant events could end up affecting our lives, even those so far removed.

Environmental ethics professor Ibrahim Ozdemir painted a bleak picture of how the increasing frequency and intensity of climate disasters and droughts will impact people around the globe. In an essay for Politico, he notes that globally, migrant flows have doubled in the past decade, with around 1.2 billion people at risk of being displaced by climate disasters before 2050.

“The EU is faced with a nearly 64 percent increase in unauthorized migrant crossings — a figure that excludes the almost 8 million Ukrainian refugees now scattered across the Continent,” he writes. The implications of this mass exodus of people trying to gain entry to other countries threatens to destabilize social order, break down institutions and lead to far more deaths and suffering.

Meanwhile, the number and wealth of billionaires keeps growing — doubling over the past 10 years. Oxfam reports that billionaire fortunes have increased by $2.7 billion a day, on top of a decade of historic gains. Billionaire wealth surged in 2022 with rapidly rising food and energy profits, the organization reported.

The uber wealthy vacationers on superyachts have been encountering destitute migrants on shoddy boats.

What a world.

So, rather than trying to shame people for being more interested in one news event than the other, it’s better to understand how they are connected. Granted, it seems much easier to focus on a single high-stakes rescue effort rather than working on systemic problems like climate change and skyrocketing income inequality.

Few of us will ever ride on a superyacht or submarine, but all of us are at the mercy of Mother Nature. We are fooling ourselves if we think these forces won’t eventually collide our own lives.

This past week was a sobering reminder of the hubris of humans and the power of the sea.