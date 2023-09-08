Aisha Sultan Lifestyle columnist and reporter Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Kaamilya Hobbs, eight months pregnant at the time, tried to stay out of her sweltering Kansas City apartment as much as possible during the record-setting heatwave in August.

But there was no escaping the stifling heat and thick humidity at night. The electric company turned the family’s power off earlier in the month because they were behind on the bill.

Hobbs, 31, tossed and turned in bed for nearly three weeks, barely sleeping. Her 18-month-old son screamed because he was so hot.

“There was no way to cool him off except for using paper fans,” she said. Hobbs has worked at Arby’s for the past four years, where she makes minimum wage. Her schedule had been cut to 20 hours. She lives with the baby’s father, but he had lost his job several months ago. Her partner stays at home with their baby and sells his plasma twice a week.

It hasn’t been enough to make ends meet.

“We’re trying to make it work,” Hobbs said. “But, it’s very difficult.”

In America, twice as many women earn the minimum wage compared to men. In Missouri, the number of women living in poverty has increased despite more women earning bachelor’s degrees. Working full time at the $12 an hour minimum wage would earn a Missouri worker just below $25,000. That’s assuming not a single day is taken off.

Missouri does not require companies to offer any paid maternity or family leave.

Hobbs said that after her son was born, her manager at Arby’s asked her to come back to work a week later. She took additional unpaid time off then, but she’s not sure what she will do this time.

They have fallen about $1,400 behind on the rent. Her due date is on October 8.

Her family’s eviction date is the next day. They don’t have another place to stay yet.

“We have to figure that out,” Hobbs said.

During the days when the temperature was over 100 degrees, she focused on staying hydrated, especially since her pregnancy is high risk. One night, the temperature in their apartment got so high, she couldn’t keep water down. She was throwing up whenever she tried to drink.

She ended up in the emergency room with heat exhaustion.

The lack of power meant they couldn’t keep her son’s milk cold in the fridge. They had to switch him back to formula, which doesn’t have to be refrigerated. She used the DailyPay program at work, which allows hourly employees to get paid for the hours worked on the same day, so they could keep up with diapers and some basic expenses.

“I hate us not being able to provide everything that he needs,” she said.

Listening to her story, it’s hard to imagine that in a country as wealthy as America the most vulnerable people live in these conditions: A mother with a baby at home and in her third trimester of pregnancy working as many hours as she can get is barely hanging on to an apartment without air conditioning or electricity during the hottest days of the year.

It is shameful that it’s so difficult to get assistance in these situations.

Hobbs said it was painful for her to share her family’s story. She doesn’t like asking for help. A social worker has given the family a list of resources to call. Hobbs, who has been exhausted these days, hopes to connect with an organization that might be able to help them find a place to move next month after she gives birth.

Recently, someone at her job heard through the grapevine that her family had been without power for a few weeks.

One of her Arby’s co-workers paid off their $500 bill, so their lights could be turned back on.

Hobbs found out during one of her shifts and started crying.

“It was really hard for me to hear that,” she said. “But, I was really grateful for it.”

She said she couldn’t thank her coworker enough.

That night, she slept.