When your youngest or only child is heading off to college, one question keeps cropping up: Are you ready for an empty nest?

I’ve heard this query in all its variations dozens of times over the past several months. We will be moving both our children into their dorms in a state hundreds of miles away on the same weekend later this month.

Friends with younger children look at me with a mix of concern and pity when they ask how I feel about my impending empty nest. I’ve taken to assuring those who ask that I’m fine. Everything’s fine. We’re all fine. I’m totally fine.

Maybe it doesn’t sound so reassuring when I say it like that.

But part of me also wants to push back on the assumption built into the question. We’ve already had two years of being parents to our older college-aged child. While it isn’t on a daily basis, this young adult still needs our guidance, support and financial backing. It doesn’t feel like the child rearing work is complete once tuition bills start arriving. In fact, it seemed to usher in a time of greater parental anxiety and far less control.

I would never say this to a sleep-deprived, exhausted parent of toddlers, but it’s more mentally taxing to be raising adolescents and college students than young kids. They are in a liminal space — no longer under your direct supervision but not quite ready to fend for themselves. Their brains aren’t fully developed yet, but they fully believe they are.

It’s also around the time you can appreciate things your children are able to do that you cannot. Our daughter can write college papers in French, a level of foreign language mastery I never achieved. Our son can play the trumpet, whereas I have no musical ability or talent. They both learned calculus in high school, which was beyond my comprehension even in college. Their interests, abilities and talents have diverged from our own, and that’s pretty amazing to witness.

As they move closer to independence and adulthood, we’re going to miss the events that filled our schedules for the past several years — tennis matches, school plays, debate tournaments, band performances and all the practices, rehearsals, celebrations and get-togethers that came along with their activities. But it’s also interesting to discover how we will fill that newly found time.

We will miss the two extra places at the table at dinner and having someone around who was always willing to run to the grocery store or fix my computer issues. But I’m more excited to see how they are going to grow and the great adventures ahead for their lives.

An empty nest conjures images of a discarded, abandoned haunt. A former refuge that has been deserted. That’s not the scene I’m preparing for around here. Their stuff is still all over our home. They parachute in as needed and have a soft place to land.

A wise mom whose children were all fully launched told me that the empty nest era doesn’t begin until your children are financially independent and living on their own. A fair amount of therapy has taught me that you can change the way you feel about something if you can change the way you think about it.

So, that’s the approach I’m taking to this so-called empty nest.

These are more like the AirBnB Years. Young people show up for holidays and respite and summer vacations. They bring youthful energy and dirty laundry and bigger grocery bills.

Feel free to check in next month with me after the big dropoff.

I’m pretty sure I’ll be fine.