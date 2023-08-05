Have you ever known two people who seem to have a perfect partnership in the sense that one’s strengths and weaknesses perfectly mesh with the other’s?

That was Mike Lacey and Jim Larkin. They started an alternative weekly newspaper in Phoenix in 1970. It was an antiwar, left-leaning publication. Lacey was the wild man journalist. Larkin was the sober businessman.

Although Lacey was the more public figure, Larkin might have been the more ideologically committed. He had been a student in Mexico City during a tumultuous time of student protests. Actually, protests were going on all around the world in those days as a new generation flexed its muscle. Larkin believed in the cause.

Lacey believed in the cause, too, but he was the kind of journalist who would go after any exposed throat he could find — no matter the political leaning of its owner. In fact, I think he got a perverse pleasure in going after his fellow travelers.

I arrived in Phoenix in 1971 to attend Arizona State University and soon met Lacey. He was smart, funny, brash and very self-assured. Hard-drinking, too. He was not much of a hippie. He was a guy who’d get into a fight. I was impressed.

I met Larkin, too. He seemed like a grown-up.

Their newspaper, New Times, flourished. It went from competing with the school newspaper to competing with the big downtown dailies. That’s where I eventually landed.

In the early 1980s, Larkin and Lacey began buying other alternative weeklies. The kids who’d started these papers were ready to get real jobs. Larkin and Lacey were on the cover of a national business magazine. Media moguls. They bought their own building in downtown Phoenix.

I visited Phoenix and stopped in to see Lacey. He told me that Larkin had worked out a deal with a bank for a line of credit, a remarkable achievement in the alternative newspaper world. To celebrate the new relationship, the bank gave Larkin several tickets for its private box for the national championship game at the Fiesta Bowl. Larkin gave them to Lacey, who took them to the local homeless shelter. There will be free food and drinks, he promised the men.

Oh, Jim was upset, Lacey told me. We laughed.

In 1998, Larkin and Lacey bought the Riverfront Times from Ray Hartmann. I wrote that I knew Lacey from Phoenix and he was an unlikely media mogul. “He was a talented and colorful character, the Huck Finn of the Phoenix journalistic community. Popular, but disreputable.”

Eventually, the bottom fell out of the newspaper business. We lost the classified ads to the internet. Larkin and Lacey saw what was happening. They decided to take their classified ad business online. They called their website Backpage.com. There was a historical connection. The back page is where the kinkiest ads were placed in alternative newspapers. You could pick up a paper, flip it over and find people looking for whatever with whomever. Or whomevers.

Backpage was a huge success. Customers could try to sell a refrigerator or buy a car. But mostly, it was escort services.

Backpage made millions. Tens of millions.

Naturally, there was great outrage. This is sex trafficking, some people said, and who could argue with that assertion? With prostitution being illegal — as well as unstoppable — it operates outside the world of regulations. Women can be conned or forced into that world. But wait, said some sex workers. Do you think soliciting on the street is safer? Should we just be hopping into cars? These sex workers said it was safer to get clients online and have an electronic record.

That makes sense to me, but I am in the distinct minority. From Kamala Harris to Ann Wagner to Claire McCaskill, the political world could finally agree on one thing — Lacey and Larkin belonged in prison. When Kamala Harris was attorney general of California, she indicted them. So did other jurisdictions. So did the feds, who indicted them for facilitating prostitution and money laundering.

I am, of course, biased, but I think there are valid First Amendment defenses for the ads on the website. And if not, why not go after the people who bought the ads? The money laundering charge scared me. Imagine an army of forensic accountants going through the books. If the feds really want to get you, you’re as good as got.

Then the number three guy in Backpage — the guy right under Larkin and Lacey — flipped. He agreed to testify against his bosses.

Because I am of a romantic nature, I entertained the thought of Lacey and Larkin going to the wind. Disappearing. Surely they had seen this time coming and had the money and the smarts to come up with a plan. Even in this techno-charged world, a man can still hide, can’t he? Maybe a village near the sea in a warmer hemisphere. An old gringo living modestly in retirement.

But I am projecting. That is not Lacey’s nature. He relishes a fight. He remains self-assured though the world aligns against him. And Larkin? I never knew him well, but he seemed cut from the same cloth as his partner. He has hung tough in courtrooms and in front of Congress even while hostility poured down like rain upon the two.

The feds took them to trial in September 2021. My wife and I visited Lacey the week before trial. He seemed eager, not anxious. We have never expected fairness from the government, he said. We want this to go to a jury.

“Good luck, Mike,” my wife said as we were leaving.

“This isn’t about luck, Mary,” he replied.

A mistrial was declared after a couple of days because the prosecutors kept referring to the sex-trafficking of children, which is not even mentioned in the indictment. Rules are rules. If the government can tie the defendants to the charge, bring it. If not, don’t talk about it.

I heard second-hand, third-hand stories that maybe some kind of deal could be worked out and the partners could avoid prison if they pled to something and agreed to forfeit whatever money has not already been seized. But that never seemed plausible. Too much time and effort has gone into this case, too many righteous politicians are looking over the shoulders of the prosecutors. This is a crusade to some people. And Larkin and Lacey? It seems a crusade to them, too.

The new trial was scheduled to start this coming week.

Larkin shot himself Monday. He was 74.

The judge has indicated the trial will proceed as scheduled.