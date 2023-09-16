Bill McClellan News columnist Follow Bill McClellan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bonnie Meyer and George Tesson met at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Bonnie was a graduate of Normandy High School, George of Mehlville.

George earned a degree in chemical engineering, Bonnie in anthropology. George did not really want to be an engineer and never worked in the field. He had a series of jobs. As a young man, he was a construction worker and played in a rock band. Later, he became a piano teacher.

Bonnie never worked in anthropology. She went back to school to get a more practical degree. She became a psychiatric nurse.

They are retired now. They live in the comfortable and modest University City home where they raised their two kids, both of whom are successfully out in the world. Nicole is a physical therapist. Cameron designs and paints sets for various theater companies.

I visited the couple Tuesday. Cameron was there. I asked what it was like to be St. Louis royalty. Cameron laughed.

“I was painting a set at Circus Flora this summer and a woman introduced herself and said, ‘You’re a Tesson? I’m a Chouteau.’”

That goes way back. Most St. Louisans associate Tesson with Tesson Ferry Road. Jean Baptiste Tesson did not get a license for the ferry until around 1830. The family’s history in this city goes back further than the ferry.

Louis Honore Tesson, who was born in Quebec in 1733, was a fur trapper and trader in Fort de Chartres on the eastern side of the Mississippi River just south of St. Louis. He was one of our region’s first Europeans. Not long after 14-year-old Auguste Chouteau founded St. Louis in 1764, Tesson came over. He continued his fur-trading business and picked up tailoring. He and his wife, Magdelina, had nine children.

Louis was 47 when he participated in the region’s only Revolutionary War battle. The British attacked St. Louis in May 1780. Actually, it was a small contingent of British soldiers with several hundred Native American allies. The French had ceded their interests in the region to Spain, so Louis, whose allegiance was to France, found himself in the Spanish Militia fighting for the Americans. The Brits and their allies were beaten back, but Louis and one of his sons was captured in the battle. Somehow, they escaped. Louis later moved to the small village of Carondelet, where he died at age 74.

Large families were the norm in those days. One of the nine kids of Louis and Magdalena had 12 kids. Descendants were numerous.

The ferry across the Meramec River is what gave the family a name that would live on long after the ferry ceased to be — who could have known? — but did the Tesson Ferry produce great wealth? Probably not. Certainly not enough to cover the entire clan. Louis had also received two land grants from the Spanish government, perhaps for his service in the militia, but their worth too was diluted by the number of descendants.

Also, possible skullduggery. Family lore includes a murky story about a forged signature — actually, a forged X — and the proof of the forgery was that the deceased had been literate and would not have signed with an X.

For whatever reasons, the branch of the family that led to the house in University City has long been middle class.

George’s grandfather John worked for the brewery. He made barrels. George’s father, Oliver, was the first in the family to go to college. He didn’t finish. He became a traveling salesman. He sold textiles — towels and curtains. His territory was Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. His wife, Justina, did his paperwork. She could type 120 words a minute on a manual typewriter.

George was raised in South County. Everybody had the same question. Yes, I’m related to the ferry people, George would say. “I remember going to the library,” he said. “The Tesson Ferry branch. The woman looked at my card and then looked at me. “‘Yes,’ I said.”

If there is any kind of Tesson family gathering, George and Bonnie have not heard of it. There must be hundreds of people who could trace themselves back to that fur trader. Most of them probably do not realize it. Also, their names might not be Tesson.

For instance, the unofficial family genealogist is Maurita Lutton. Thanks to her work, done before the internet, George can trace his lineage directly from Louis Honore Tesson. Name by name.

Cameron is a ninth-generation St. Louisan.

Bonnier’s father’s people came here from Germany somewhere around 1840 in a time when the German population of St. Louis surged. George, his father, his grandfather and his great-grandfather all married women of German descent. Previous male ancestors had married women of French descent.

“It reflects St. Louis history,” Bonnie said.

Of course, nothing in this country is completely linear. While Bonnie’s paternal ancestors came over around 1840, her mother’s people came over before the Revolution.

But back to the purpose of my visit. What does it mean to be one of first families of St. Louis?

“It’s a fun fact,” Cameron said.

“I have nothing to show for it,” George said, and he smiled. The middle class can be such a comfortable place. Especially in retirement. Two adult kids doing well. Great memories.

What more could Louis Honore Tesson have desired for the descendants?