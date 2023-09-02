Several weeks ago, the hand rail on the stairway to the basement came off the wall while I was coming up the stairs. I wasn’t shocked. I live in an old house and things come undone.

Upon reflection, though, I realized that the railing didn’t fail because it’s old. It failed because I’m old. I don’t lightly use it as a balance as I climb up and down the stairs anymore. I lean into it as I go down. I pull on it as I ascend.

Surely growing old has always been a series of disquieting revelations. You cannot understand how strange it is until you go through it.

But I suspect that right now — at this very moment in history — it is stranger than ever.

My friends and I make jokes about our infirmities. We laugh about memory loss. It’s not our fault, we say. It’s the memories that are too old.

More frightening, we can see, feel, the loss of mental acuity. But however much we lament the past glories of middle age, we are forced to confront a bizarre truth: We are several years younger than the president of the United States. Joe Biden will be 81 in November and is planning to run a year from now, when he is 82, for another four-year term.

Can you imagine that? An 82-year-old man running for a four-year term?

I am not sure anybody under 70 really gets how crazy this is.

It’s civic malpractice.

I understand how it happened. The country was headed toward a very dark place. I remember President Donald Trump being asked during a debate if he would guarantee a peaceful transition — an absurd question to any other president — and he said he would guarantee a peaceful transition from his first administration to his second.

Returning to normalcy seemed paramount. You win, you win. You lose, you lose. Trusty old Joe Biden represented the Old Way. He was the safest bet to beat Trump, the Dems thought.

I had my doubts. Trump barely beat Hillary Clinton and she was the most unpopular candidate ever. I thought a younger candidate was the smart play in 2020. But the Dems chose Biden. He has had some successes. He beat Trump. He stood up to Putin. He has gracefully handled the situation in which nearly half the country believes his presidency is illegitimate. If he were a younger man, he could make a pretty good case for re-election.

But he will be 82 when he runs. Sen. Mitch McConnell is 81. Did you see him freeze again this past week?

This happens, with alarming frequency, to octogenarians.

Not to all of them, of course. I know a few men in their eighties who are vigorous. A very few remain mentally sharp and vigorous into their nineties. But old bodies are like old houses. Things come undone.

The starkness of that does not strike you until you feel it in your own bones.

Not that growing old is all bad. I recently got a call from a close pal from the service. I am not tethered to my phone so I only got the voicemail. It was a little garbled, but went something like this: “I just cut the grass and am now inside resting and having a drink. Call if you get this.”

That is a message in old-man code. I just cut the grass means I am healthy. And am now inside resting is a qualifier. I am healthy but not climbing mountains. Having a drink is both a statement and a question. I still drink. Do you? So many old guys wise up and fly straight. Call if you get this is a question. Can you handle technology?

I returned the call. My friend is not tethered to his phone, either, so I left a message. “Me too, yes and barely,” I said.

Would Biden even get that code? I’m not sure. These politicians are insulated from reality. They have so many people doing things for them they don’t realize how hapless they truly are. They don’t have to pick up prescriptions, run errands or drive at night. If you don’t ever have to go to the store, you don’t know what it’s like to go to the store and then realize you can’t remember what you’re supposed to get.

You cannot count on a politician’s staff to tell him or her that retirement is the only valid option. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is 90 years old. She has been infirm for years. Recently she forgot how to vote. Forgot how to vote. For all practical purposes, her staff functions as the senior senator from California. Who would want to give that up?

Why would Biden’s staff want to give up the perks of the White House? You can’t expect people to put country ahead of self. I blame this on Jill Biden. It is a wife’s role to tell her husband the hard truths. You’re too old. Or, you’re not funny.

Wednesday night, my 8-year-old grandson spent the night at our house. His name is Tino and I call him T-Rex. He didn’t want to get out of bed in the morning. Mary eased him out of bed and brought him into the kitchen. “Hey, T-Rex,” I said. “You know why the dinosaurs went extinct? They wouldn’t get up in the morning.”

Mary said sharply, “You know what’s really annoying? When people make jokes in the morning.”

That is what a wife does. Mary would not let me run for president now, let alone in a few years when I’m 82. If I get to be 82. That is another problem. I do not mean to be morbid, but we shouldn’t sign an 82-year-old up for a four-year gig.

Donald Trump is too old, too. He’ll be 78 by the time of the election. But age is the least of the disqualifying factors in his case. There is the fact that he called his followers to Washington on the day the election was to be certified — it will be wild, he promised — and then pointed them to the Capitol and told them that if they wanted a country they had to fight like hell. There is that.

Still, we seem to be headed toward a rematch that most of us don’t want.

The Republicans are hopeless. They thought they were leading a mob and now they see they’re being chased by it. They couldn’t stop if they wanted to.

It’s the Dems that disappoint me. Or, more specifically, Jill Biden. This debacle is on her.

At least that is the view from the bottom of the stairs leading to my basement.