In the spring of 2017, Shawn Nunley shot two people. He was 14. Neither victim died.

Nunley was certified to stand trial as an adult, but he was sentenced under a dual-jurisdiction statute. He would go to a juvenile facility rather than an adult prison. He thrived in the juvenile system. When he turned 21 this June, the Division of Youth Services recommended he be released on probation rather than be sent to prison.

St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Walsh read the reports and liked what he saw of the young man standing in front of him. He seemed a young man who wanted to become something.

“Of course, what I see is often a lot of performance art,” the judge conceded later. Still, he saw a chance to save a life. He granted probation.

I wrote about the decision. Reader reaction was split.

A couple of weeks later, I visited Nunley. He was living with his mother, his twin sister and her child in a small house just north of the city limits. A pit bull was chained to a stake in the front yard. A dilapidated van was the driveway. Two paintings of Marilyn Monroe dominated the small living room. Nunley explained that his mom was a fan. Cleaning supplies were scattered on the floor. Those supplies, and the van, represented Nunley’s plan for the future. He would have a mobile car wash company.

He had saved about $2,000 from various work programs from his years in the juvenile system. He spent his savings on the van and the supplies. But what kind of a van can you get for two grand? It needed work. The power washer was broken. Nunley had not yet decided on a pricing system. Do you set mileage limits or what?

Also, he didn’t have a drivers license.

I did not push hard at these things, but Nunley caught my skepticism.

“I need a business mentor,” he said. That showed a certain self-awareness, I thought.

He spent his early years in his grandmother’s house on the city’s south side. His mom lived there, too. So did Nunley’s 11 siblings and a couple of cousins. Fifteen kids total. Nunley’s father was in and out of prison, mostly in. As a young child, Nunley looked up to his uncle, but he went to prison for murder after killing a man in an argument about sharing heroin. Nunley had behavior issues at school and pretty much quit at 12.

His incarceration at the age of 14 seemed a blessing. He found structure. He earned his high school diploma online while living at the Hogan Street juvenile facility. He took two semesters of community college classes online. He was on the dean’s list. According to the report submitted to the judge, he was a leader. I asked him about that, and he said he stopped a couple of escapes. I asked if he had gone to the staff. No, I talked to the boys myself. Then he added, I mind my own business.

I asked what he wanted to be doing in 10 years. He said he wanted to be an entrepreneur. Or maybe work with troubled kids. He said he wanted to have a family and support that family. He talked about a yen to travel. He wanted to see the ocean. He mentioned California, Miami and Hawaii.

I’ve never been out of town,” he said.

He told me he had a support system. Most of his siblings are doing fine. Two sisters are beauticians. A brother has a job and is supporting his family.

Not everybody rose above. “RIP Geno” is tattooed on his right arm. Geno was a cousin who lived with the family. Nunley’s brother T.J. is commemorated on his left arm.

Nunley said he was enrolled at Florissant Valley Community College for the fall semester. I hoped he might find a mentor.

He was arrested a couple of weeks ago in the city’s Baden neighborhood. Police stopped a Mercedes Benz with heavily tinted windows and long-expired tags. The Mercedes slowed up as soon as the flashing lights went on, but it did not immediately stop. It rolled slowly along. That’s often a sign somebody in the car is trying to hide something.

If that was the plan, it was not successful. Police found an extended magazine, a gun and a bag of capsules filed with white powder.

Nunley was charged with two counts of delivering a controlled substance and two counts of possessing a controlled substance. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He is, of course, a felon.

He called me when he was released from custody. Wisely, I thought, he didn’t want to go into details.

I called him Wednesday morning. He said he had a hearing in front of Judge Walsh that afternoon. He came to court with two women. The older one told me she was his mother-in-law. I didn’t know Shawn was married, I said. I’m his girlfriend’s mother, she said. I turned to the younger woman and asked if she was Shawn’s girlfriend. No, she said. There had been a young woman in the Mercedes. I didn’t ask.

I said the whole situation was sad. Shawn seemed to be doing well when I visited him a couple of weeks ago.

“He’s still doing well,” said the older woman. I must have looked puzzled. It seemed to me three trains were hurtling toward him — probation revocation, the new state charges and a potential federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm. The woman shook her head. “You can be in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people,” she said. “He’s still doing fine.”

The hearing was conducted in the judge’s chambers. I was in the hallway when a uniformed officer led Nunley away in handcuffs. He looked straight ahead. His face was impassive.

Technically, Wednesday’s hearing was not a probation revocation hearing. That will come later and be a more formal affair with witnesses and arguments. This was just a determination that Nunley was in violation of his probation and should face a revocation.

By the way, a revocation hearing does not require proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The standard is “the preponderance of the evidence.” Is it more likely than not?

The judge declined to comment on the matter, but he seemed a lot less animated than he had appeared a few weeks ago when he declined to comment on his decision to put Nunley on probation.

Sometimes life can wear a person down.

Of course, I should be clear about this — Nunley has not been convicted of any of these recent charges. He is presumed innocent. Things are not always as they appear.

But even if they are as they appear in this instance, there is the possibility that Nunley will make a deal and have everything run concurrently — the new state charges and the old ones. Maybe the federal charges, too.

In that event, he could be out of prison by the time he’s 30. It’s probably easier to straighten up at that age, anyway, and there would still be plenty of time to have a family and support that family and even take them on a vacation to the ocean.