Do you ever worry that Deep State and Big Business know everything about you?

That’s a common concern. Nothing is really private anymore. When you look at something on the Internet, when you order something online, somebody somewhere is keeping track. Every click you make is noted and analyzed. Every click. They know your darkest fantasies.

I had bought into that theory. Then the mail came on Tuesday and two pieces of mail caused me to question my beliefs.

The first was a brochure from Maserati North America. On the cover was a photo of a sleek and powerful sports car. Inside were lurid promises. “GranTurismo is ready to delight you with authentic Italian luxury, astounding power and exceptional beauty. While the others just travel, this iconic touring coupe takes your soul along for the ride.” Also details: Maximum speed, 199 mph. 0-60 acceleration, 3.3 seconds.

After the facts came a suggestion. “Visit your nearest Maserati dealer to experience the groundbreaking power of the Nettuno V6 engine in GranTurismo. Or simply scan the code at right to learn more.”

That gave it away. They didn’t know me. I don’t scan codes.

My technological prowess goes all the way up to Google. I used that prowess to check the price of a Maserati GranTurismo. A new one goes from $295,000 to $345,000.

That tells me Maserati does not have sources inside the banking system.

Nor is my past catching up to me. I have owned only one luxury car, and that was a 1962 Chrysler New Yorker. I bought it in 1975 when I had an operation on my left knee and could not use a clutch. The New Yorker had push-button gears. Reverse did not work. I had to find parking spots that allowed me to exit by going forward. Sometimes I had to park a block away from my destination, which was tough because I was on crutches.

From then on, I have been a Honda Civic man. In 2013, when I was ready to buy a new Civic, my wife decided I needed a car more suited to my grandfather status. He needs an Accord, she told the salesman. And he doesn’t want GPS, she said. That would only confuse him.

There were only two Accords on the lot without GPS. Gold and silver. What color does he want, the salesman asked, perhaps sarcastically. Gold, I said. Really? asked my wife. Silver, I said.

Do I sound like a Maserati man to you?

By the way, I checked the name and address on the brochure. My name. My address.

The other head-scratching piece of mail was a letter from Sen. Josh Hawley. It was marked “Personal and Confidential.”

I wondered if the two pieces of mail were connected. After all, Hawley could be seen as the Maserati of the Senate. Think what you will of his politics, the dude can flat-out move. I remember that short clip of him after the mob broke into the capital —arms pumping, legs like pistons. He was purposeful but graceful. He looked pretty cool.

Foot-speed is important to men in a way that most women can’t understand. Little boys start out essentially equal. We crawl. We toddle. We walk. But things change when we start to run. We get competitive. We play tag. We race. We play sports. Speed matters.

To a slow child, life doesn’t seem fair.

If you were to ask a third-grade boy, “Would you rather be fast or smart?," the honest answer would be fast.

It is difficult to be a good athlete if you’re slow afoot. There are occasional exceptions. Ken Reitz, for instance. He played third base for the Cardinals long ago. He ran like a guy in the midst of a bad dream. He moved in slow motion while everybody else was at normal speed. Oh, how the empathetic fans rooted for him to make it to third base from first on a double. “You can do it!” they shouted as he inched along.

There are variations of speed. Higher levels are good speed, exceptional speed and elite speed.

Hawley seems to have elite speed.

This is not to say he is an elitist. In his personal and confidential letter to me, he made clear that he is against elites. Again, pretty cool. I love the argument that an expensive education at exclusive private schools doesn’t necessarily lift anybody above the masses. As a public university drop-out — I’m being kind to myself — I have always resented people who zipped through the so-called selective colleges. What makes them think they’re so smart?

Don’t even get me started on Yale Law School. In addition to Hawley, graduates include Hillary Clinton, Clarence Thomas, Hunter Biden and Stewart Rhodes. Only one is locked up. That would be Rhodes, founder of the Oath-Keepers. He recently got 18 years for trying overthrow the government. Thanks for nothing, Yale Law.

The point of Hawley’s letter —and I feel bad repeating something told to me in confidence — is that he needs money for the next election. He said the Woke Mob is out to get him.

So the same day Maserati suggests I experience the groundbreaking power of the new GranTurismo, Sen. Josh Hawley asks me for money.

Who am I?

Maybe I am more than what I thought the world could see. Maybe I ought to find a Maserati dealer and take one out for a spin. I hope they have convertibles. I’ll pop a Chuck Berry album into the CD, turn the volume up and cruise down Manchester Avenue.

It’s less likely that I’ll send a check to Hawley.