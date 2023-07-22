A crowd would invariably gather in the courtroom on a day Dean Hoag was scheduled to deliver a closing argument, a task he would do without the hindrance of notes. The prosecutor would be calm one moment and agitated the next. He’d pace. He’d gesture. He deployed his words the way a general might deploy his troops — an attack here, an attack there and suddenly an all-out charge. More often than not, the rout was on.

In one case, the defense lawyer seemed so overwhelmed after listening to Hoag that he sat motionless at the defense table, as if he had just realized — and knew the jury had, too — that his client was guilty as sin. After a moment’s hesitation, the judge gently asked, “Are you waiving your closing argument, Counsel?”

Of course not. Nobody would. But sometimes it seemed that a defense attorney would lose a certain glide in his stride. He had arrived at court prepared for battle. He had his own argument to make. But after hearing Hoag, he felt like a man selling tainted meat. Making matters worse, Hoag was going to get the last word. The prosecution gets that advantage because it has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

What constitutes reasonable doubt? Hoag had a stock answer for what doesn’t. Reasonable doubt does not mean absence of doubt. “I cannot prove beyond all doubt that I am the same lawyer who has been here all week,” he’d say, and the jurors would take a second to ponder that one. Like maybe there’s a double of this guy? He was 5-foot-7, stocky, rumpled and in perpetual motion. He was intense. His mother once described his demeanor as “spit on a hot griddle.”

Everyone who watched him in court came away with the same thought: “I don’t ever want this guy prosecuting me.”

He prosecuted for almost 40 years, most of that time in the U.S. Attorney’s office. He was beloved by people in law enforcement, especially city cops, but not all of the U.S. District Court judges thought he was refined enough for federal court. One called him a “state court cowboy.” But frankly, that was years ago. He eventually became part of the fabric of the federal court. He never became refined.

He liked cigars, Scotch, gambling and sports. He was the star quarterback on the Kirkwood High School football team, the point guard on the basketball team and the catcher on the baseball team. In other words, he called the plays in football, ran the offense in basketball and called the pitches in baseball.

I can scarcely imagine the horror a high school defensive back would feel if quarterback Hoag came charging around the corner. A fireplug wearing a helmet, malice in his eyes. Hoag would not do that defensive back the favor of juking around him. He would run at him, into him, through him.

That is conjecture. I never saw Hoag play. But I knew him for 40 years. We were mostly friends.

He prosecuted Ed Post when the New Orleans real estate executive was accused of drowning his wife, Julie, in a hotel bath tub while they were in St. Louis for a convention. The defense hired a pathologist who testified that Julie’s injuries were consistent with a slip and fall. This was an accident, not a homicide, he said. Hoag approached the witness for cross-examination. He looked at him for a moment with obvious distaste. “Tell me, Doc. How much did they have to pay you for that testimony?”

The evidence was circumstantial. The defense attorneys were excellent. A conviction seemed in doubt until Hoag tied everything together in his closing argument.

Post was convicted of first-degree murder, but on appeal was granted a new trial. Hoag convicted him again. When that conviction was also overturned, Post pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which allows for parole.

Hoag was not a hate-the-sin, love-the-sinner guy. He disliked the sinner as much as he disliked the sin. He showed up at Post’s first parole hearing. Post was flabbergasted. I visited him afterward.

Post said, “I couldn’t believe he showed up. It was like, ‘Oh great. I’ve got my own personal Javert.’ And, of course, he looked like he always looks, like he slept in his suit. And when they asked m for a statement, he gave his closing argument again.”

Parole was denied. Again and again. Hoag always showed up. Post finally served out his sentence.

Although Hoag seemed born to be as prosecutor, law was not his dream profession. Baseball was. After high school, he went to Brown University. He played freshman football and four years of baseball. His last two years, he was invited to the prestigious Cape Cod League. Both of those years, he led his team to the championship. He picked up a nickname — Stump. Perhaps that name would have stuck had Hoag had Hoag gone professional.

He did not get any professional offers. He told me he had trouble hitting curve balls, but his best friend, Hardy Menees, told me that scouts thought he was too short. Hoag made up the curve ball thing because he didn’t want to use his height as an excuse, Menees said.

I visited Menees last week after Hoag died, and I realized I didn’t know much about Hoag’s background other than the sports stuff. Menees said that Hoag came home with his degree from Brown and went to Washington University law school. He didn’t do well, and at the end of the year, a dean told him he was not invited back for his second year. But he would be allowed the following year to take an exam and if he passed, he would be readmitted. The dean also said he had been told that Hoag was working full-time as a bartender and waiter at Pietro’s, an Italian restaurant on the south side. The dean admonished, “You should decide whether you want to be a lawyer or a waiter.”

Hoag went to Las Vegas for a year. He came back and took the test for re-admittance. He nearly passed. The dean said the law school faculty was meeting and if Hoag wished to appeal for re-admittance, he could so at the meeting.

Hoag appeared at the meeting and made his appeal. He was calm one moment and agitated the next. He paced. He gestured. When he finished, he walked out. The faculty sat in silence for a moment, and then an older professor said, “How can we not re-admit this young man?”

So Hoag was back in law school. First thing he did was get his old job back at Pietro’s. Good thing, too. One night he waited on a table of young women. They were students at St. Louis University. One of the young women was Mary Sanders.

Mary and Dean were married for 47 years. They had two children. Nicholas is a pharmacist. Catherine is a prosecutor.

Hoag died July 15. He had been ill for a while. At the wake on Wednesday, I chatted with Hoag’s old friend and mentor, Tom Dittmeier. Shortly after Dittmeier was named U.S. attorney during the Reagan administration, he recruited Hoag from the circuit attorney’s office. He told Hoag that the FBI vetted new employees and he advised Hoag to clean things up until the vetting process was finished.

A few days later, Hoag ran into some old friends — city narcotics detectives — and accepted their invitation to go to the track at Fairmount. The next day, one of the detectives saw Dittmeier and mentioned going to the track with Hoag. Dittmeier called Hoag and said the FBI was wondering if Hoag had a gambling problem. “They put a tail on you and they saw you going to the track with a couple of sketchy-looking guys,” he told Hoag.

Hoag flipped out. “A tail on me? I don’t want the damn job!” He hung up. Dittmeier called him back and assured him it was a joke. You’ve got the job, he said.

The funeral was Thursday. Afterward, everybody went to Pietro’s.