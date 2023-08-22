Daniel Neman Retail writer Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Every once in awhile, you come across one of those clickbait articles that lets you feel momentarily superior to the younger generations (or, if you are younger, to the older generations; it works both ways).

But then I heard one that made my jaw drop. Millennials don’t eat pies, or at least they eat fewer pies than their elders.

Millennials don’t eat pies? Them’s fighting words.

Eating pies is downright American — it’s as American as apple pie. It’s as American as baseball, hot dogs and Chevrolet (an allusion Millennials won’t understand, but that’s not really their fault).

I happen to be married to a woman — no Millennial, she — who prefers cake to pie. There is no accounting for taste. And given a choice between pound cake and cake with frosting on it, she will pick a pound cake.

I don’t understand her at all. The whole purpose of cake is to have something to put the frosting on.

Pies don’t need frosting. Their beauty is the masterful way they blend two distinct parts that are physically and even spiritually unalike, yet somehow they combine into ethereal perfection: crust and filing.

Crust and filling. Two words that say so much. Three words, if you prefer to count it that way. We pie-eaters are, as a rule, broad-minded and inclusive.

The crust is crisp but flaky, sturdy but light. It doesn’t even have to be sweet, but it should be able to stand on its own as a desirable baked good. When made right, it should be something you would want to buy at a bakery. “I’d like a piece of pie crust, please.”

There is considerable dissension on this point, but the crust should taste of butter. Butter has what I think is widely agreed to be the best flavor, and if it can be kept cold enough while working the dough, it will also rise up the flakiest. On the other hand, if it is too cold, it will tear the dough when you are rolling it out.

Shortening is easier to work with, but it tends to be a little greasy. And unless you can find leaf lard, most lard you get at a grocery store can taste a little too much like pork.

For the best flavor and ease of handling, I use a mixture of butter and shortening.

And then there’s the filling. Almost anything that tastes good will taste better in a pie crust. Savory pies are fine, of course, but to my taste, sweet pies are the best. Chocolate, cherry, rhubarb, lemon, lemon chess, lemon-chiffon, lemon meringue, pecan, pecan-bourbon, raisin, mincemeat, key lime, blueberry, peach, strawberry, peanut butter, sweet potato — even four-and-twenty blackbirds. I’ll eat it all.

I’m not a fan of apple, actually. But I’ll eat it if I have to. Or if it’s, like, right there in front of me.

Pie fillings are easy to make. In many cases, they require nothing more than fruit, sugar and flour — or cornstarch, if you’re fancy. So it can’t be the fillings that are turning off the millennials.

It must be the crust. And yes, making your own crust can take a little time and effort. But you can’t beat the results.

Still, that’s not likely to convince someone who thinks washing a cereal bowl is too much work.