Daniel Neman Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dead-Eye Jack, the meanest outlaw west of the Pecos, pushes his way through the saloon doors and lumbers across the room. He leans heavily against the bar.

“Whiskey,” he growls.

Intimidated but trying not to show it, the bartender places a bottle of whiskey and a glass next to him on the bar.

“I’ve always wondered about that,” Jack snarls. “In movies such as this one, the cowboy is always served a bottle and is allowed to pour his drinks for himself.”

“That’s right,” the bartender says, warily eying Jack’s six-shooter. “We just hand over the whole bottle. Sometimes, we don’t even have to open it ourselves — the cowboy pulls out the cork with his teeth. Actually, it’s a pretty easy gig, when you think about it.”

“That’s why you guys have never been the star of a single Western. Thousands of ’em have been made, and the bartender has never had more than two or three lines in any of ’em,” Jack spits.

“It’s a living,” the bartender says.

“What I was wonderin’ was this,” Jack hisses. “The cowboy may pour himself one drink or two. Maybe three, if he’s had a tough day fighting outlaws such as myself. He may even take the bottle over to a table to drink.”

“That’s right,” says the bartender. “What of it?”

“Ain’t nobody ever counting how many drinks he has. He just drinks his fill, and then, no matter how much whiskey he has had, he leaves a coin on the bar to pay for it. Always one single coin.”

“You’re right. I never thought of that,” the bartender says. “That doesn’t sound sustainable to me. I’m going to have to rethink my pricing structure.”

“You do that,” Dead-Eye Jack barks. “And in the meantime, could you put one of them fancy big cubes of ice in my glass? Frontier whiskey is a little harsh, and I like to smooth it out with ice. It really brings out the caramel and vanilla notes.”

And then Jack whips out his pistol and shoots a man at the end of the bar, just to watch him die.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}I’ve been thinking about alcohol in movies lately, ever since I watched a strange little movie on TCM called “The Wet Parade.”

{p style=”text-align: left;”}The film came out in 1932, and in my ignorance I had always assumed that practically the entire country was fed up with Prohibition by then (the unpopular amendment was repealed a year later). But I was wrong.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}“The Wet Parade” was a counter-argument, an old-fashioned screed against the evils of demon rum. Based on a novel by Upton Sinclair, it tells how two prominent families — one from the North, one from the South — are devastated by the impact of alcohol.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}Victor Fleming is the director, and he went on to have a pretty good year in 1939 (“Gone With the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz,” both of which he directed, came out that year).

{p style=”text-align: left;”}The story’s prolific boozing leads to suicide, murder, crime, prostitution, illness and other sordid atrocities. Caught in the web, or in opposition to it, are a stellar lineup of miscast actors: Walter Houston, Wallace Ford, Robert Young, Lewis Stone (Mickey Rooney’s beloved father in the Andy Hardy movies), Jimmy Durante (as a straitlaced Treasury agent) and Myrna Loy.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}My favorite is Neil Hamilton. When I saw his name in the opening titles, I said, “That’s Police Commissioner Gordon!” And so it was. The ramrod straight Police Commissioner Gordon from the “Batman” television show in the 1960s plays the drunk scion of one of the families. He is much younger here, but the voice is unmistakable.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}His character gets into a bad batch of bathtub gin and ends up blind.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}I found the casting of Myrna Loy particularly intriguing. Two years later, in “The Thin Man,” she memorably plays a character who, when learning that her husband is on his sixth martini, asks for six of her own to be lined up in front of her.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}An urbane and debonair sleuth starts to mix martinis for himself and his wife, who looks curiously like a character in “The West Parade.” He opens a bottle of gin and pours a healthy measure of it into a cocktail shaker.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}Then he removes the top from a bottle of vermouth, waves the bottle airily over the cocktail shaker, and replaces the cap.

{p style=”text-align: left;”}“That’s not a martini. A martini has to have vermouth actually in it,” says the wife. “That’s why it’s called a martini, after the vermouth company Martini & Rossi.”

{p style=”text-align: left;”}“It’s how I like it,” says the sleuth. “Very dry.”

{p style=”text-align: left;”}“That’s not dry; that’s straight gin,” says the wife, with a particular lilt in her voice. “If I wanted straight gin, I’d say I wanted straight gin. But I don’t. I want a martini.”

{p style=”text-align: left;”}“And a very dry martini is just what you’ll get,” says the sleuth, placing ice in the shaker and shaking it to the rhythm of a waltz.

{p style=”text-align: left;”} “And that’s another thing,” says the wife, looking at him with a combination of annoyance and adoration. “You should never shake a martini, even if the martini is straight gin. It makes the alcohol release too much of its aroma and it also waters down the drink. Stirring it is the right way to make it.”

{p style=”text-align: left;”}So the sleuth pulls out a pea-shooter and shoots her. But it’s all in good fun.