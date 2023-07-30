Daniel Neman Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The last few weeks have been brutal. Absolutely brutal.

The rains fell. The trees fell. The power lines fell.

Tens of thousands of St. Louisans were without power at a time — and more than 100,000 residents were without electricity after one particularly fierce storm.

It's more than a mere inconvenience. In some situations, it can potentially be deadly.

And then there is the problem with food in your refrigerator or freezer. Is it safe to eat if the power has been out for two hours? Four hours? Five days?

What should you throw out and what can you keep?

"Err on the side of caution and discard things when it's been too long," says Meredith Carothers, a food safety specialist with the Department of Agriculture.

How long is too long depends on the type of food it is and in what type of appliance it has been kept.

Freezers keep food safe longer than refrigerators when the power goes out, because they begin at a much colder temperature, she says. Perishable foods should not be consumed after they have risen above 40 degrees, and it takes longer to reach that temperature when you are beginning with a 0-degree freezer than a 40-degree refrigerator.

If the door isn't opened, food inside refrigerators will maintain that 40-degree temperature for four hours, she says. Food inside a half-full freezer will stay below 40 degrees for 24 hours. If the freezer is full, the food will be safe for 48 hours — if the door is kept closed.

You can open it briefly, if you need to, but knock a few hours off the time you expect the food to stay good, she says.

The best way to tell if food in a freezer is still good is to use an appliance thermometer, if you have one (they are available online for as little as $1.49). If you do not, feel the item. If it still feels frozen, it is good to refreeze.

The flavor or texture may be diminished when you cook it, but at least it will be safe to eat.

The problem is bacteria, Carothers says. There are two types of bacteria that can proliferate on perishable food when it gets too warm, spoilage bacteria and foodborne illness bacteria.

"Spoilage bacteria will start to deteriorate the food. It will cause bad odors, possibly change it a different color. It may become slimy and sticky," she says.

Spoiled food may cause a reaction in your stomach that, uh, causes it to expel the food by any means possible. It can be unpleasant, but it is not a disease and it does not have long-lasting effects.

But foodborne illness bacteria are a different matter. Salmonella and E. coli are among the best known, though there are others, and they can potentially be fatal, especially to children and seniors. Pregnant women should also take particular care to avoid foodborne illness bacteria.

Foodborne illness bacteria are usually discovered where the food is processed, but they can occasionally slip through. "That's the reason we recommend being so strict," Carothers says.

All meat, poultry and seafood should be discarded if a refrigerator has been without power — and the door has not been opened — for four hours, even if it has been cooked. The same goes for all dairy products, except butter, margarine and hard cheeses.

Eggs, too, should be tossed after four hours, including hard-cooked eggs, egg dishes such as quiche, custards and puddings.

Condiments such as ketchup, mustard and Worcestershire sauce can be kept — frankly, they don't have to be refrigerated at all. That goes for soy, barbecue and hoisin sauces, too.

The exception is mayonnaise, and mayo-based products such as tartar sauce, prepared horseradish and creamy salad dressings. Those are an anomaly; they should be discarded if they have been in a temperature of 50 degrees (not 40 degrees) for more than eight hours.

Refrigerator biscuits, rolls and cookie dough should all be tossed after four hours, along with fresh or cooked pasta or pasta salads, rice and potatoes. But baked bread and similar products (cakes, muffins, tortillas) and breakfast foods such as waffles and pancakes can be kept until mold starts to grow on them.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are safe to keep if they have not been cut, but discard anything that has been cooked or cut, or has been pre-washed and packaged.

The USDA has a chart that lists pretty much anything you could think of, and whether to save or discard it from a refrigerator that has lost power for four hours or a freezer for 24 or more hours.

As a rule of thumb, though, Carothers says to discard anything perishable that has been without power for more than the prescribed time.

When in doubt, throw it out. The potential consequences aren't worth the money you might save.