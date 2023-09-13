Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the U.S. Army marches on, it will march on footwear from the Belleville Boot Co.

The local manufacturer — which next year will celebrate its 120th anniversary — has been awarded a $7.8 million contract by the Defense Logistics Agency to supply the Army with a temperate-weather combat boot.

The two-year pact was announced Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield.

Budzinski and a fellow Metro East member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, were co-sponsors of recent legislation that aimed to encourage domestic production of military-grade equipment.

The Belleville Shoe Co. was founded in Belleville in 1904 and produced civilian shoes, the company website states.

The company now makes more than 1 million pairs of boots and is the largest supplier of military boots, the website says.

It began making military footwear in 1917, at the advent of World War I. After a return to standard shoemaking in the 1920s and 1930s, the company resumed making military footwear during World War II.

Since 1986, the company has been in the Belle Valley Industrial Park in St. Clair County, just east Belleville. Before that, it worked 77 years out of a Main Street Belleville location.