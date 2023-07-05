Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If all goes as planned — by no means a given in politics — a bill that would allow St. Louis city to restrict the open carrying of firearms will be heard at 2 p.m. Thursday by an aldermanic committee.

The bill, sponsored by Alderwoman Cara Spencer, D-Marine Villa, could require any person who is carrying a firearm out in the open to also possess a concealed-carry permit.

Spencer’s legislation, first introduced in mid-May, has taken on a higher profile since Father’s Day, when a shooting in downtown St. Louis killed one teen and wounded 10 others.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office has said Jones is still studying Spencer’s bill, which the mayor did not mention in her statements on Father’s Day that called for tougher gun-control measures.

Likewise, Aldermanic President Megan E. Green did not mention Spencer’s bill when she issued a similar statement shortly after the shootings. But since then, Green’s office has said Green is "supportive of the spirit of the bill."

The public safety committee meeting will be held via Zoom. Those interested in watching can use the following code: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84884752770.​