Abbas Alawieh, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Cori Bush since she took office in 2021, told staffers he is ankling that post immediately.

In an email sent Thursday afternoon, Alawieh said his “time has come to an end” as Bush’s staff boss. He said he was stepping down to “prioritize an urgent family matter.”

Taking over for Alawieh will be Lynese Wallace, who has been the deputy chief of staff chief since Bush went to Congress.

Alawieh said he is confident that Wallace will continue to lead the office’s mission to “do the most for every person in Missouri’s First (District), starting with those who have the greatest need.”

Alawieh joined Bush’s staff after serving a year as legislative director for U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan.

Wallace, who also has worked as Bush’s legislative director, joined the Bush staff after having served as a policy adviser to U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts.

Bush, Tlaib and Presley all are considered to be members of “The Squad,” a group of activist legislators who often espouse the same progressive political positions.