For the second time since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned federal protection of abortion rights, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush has signed on to help those who have to travel out of their home state to undergo the procedure.

Last week, Bush and a host of other legislators in both the Senate and House put their names on the Reproductive Health Travel Act.

Bush said that Missouri is one of 14 states that have “banned abortion care, sometimes forcing residents in our states to travel hundreds of miles to get to the nearest available clinic.”

The bill would establish a grant program, $350 million a year for five years, to help to pay for travel-related expenses such as lodging, meals, child care, translation services and lost wages.

Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision regarding abortion rights and a similar travel-reimbursement bill was introduced less than one month later. That bill never made it out of committee.