Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seems safe to say U.S. Rep. Cori Bush probably won’t be getting any endorsements from the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust any time soon.

Earlier this month, the political watchdog group group filed a complaint against the St. Louis Democrat with the House’s Office of Congressional Ethics, news services reported.

This is the group’s second complaint against Bush in five months.

The group contends that Bush disrupted official proceedings with “outrageous and unprofessional behavior and then campaigned and fundraised off of it.”

The genesis of the complaint occurred on July 27, when Bush interrupted House Majority Leader Steven Scalise, R-Louisiana, as he was speaking on the House floor.

On the audio of Scalise, Bush is heard saying “your bills are racist.” Later that day, C-Span posted a video clip of the incident.

The next day, July 28, Bush posted C-Span’s video and also added: “I didn’t get to finish. Their bills are also sexist, patriarchal, xenophobic, classist, homophobic, and transphobic.”

I didn’t get to finish.



Their bills are also sexist, patriarchal, xenophobic, classist, homophobic, and transphobic. https://t.co/n4zMstb474 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 28, 2023

Then on July 31, Bush attached a response to her July 28 post that said: “Donate to Cori Bush! Can you make a donation right now to fund Cori’s fight for bold, transformative change?”

That solicitation for contributions is the focus of the complaint from the watchdog group, which alleges that Bush violated House ethics rules that prohibit “using photographs and video of House floor or committee proceedings for campaign or political purposes.”

Bush’s congressional office referred questions to Bush’s campaign office, which could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

In March, the watchdog group filed a campaign-related complaint with the Federal Election Commission which alleges that Bush is in violation of campaign laws by employing her husband, Courtney Merritts.