Coming soon(ish) to a congressional district near you ...

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush is opening a new main congressional office in downtown St. Louis — in the Louderman Building at 1100 Locust Street, at its intersection with 11th street.

Bush’s new digs still are being renovated to accommodate the offices and a congressional spokesperson said Bush hopes to have the office open to constituents by Oct. 1.

At this time, the space already has been partitioned off into work spaces and meeting rooms, and a substantial number of computers and office equipment already are on the scene.

“We’re still working on it,” said Marina Chafa, Bush’s congressional spokesperson, when asked about an opening date. “But we’d like to have it open by the end of next month.”

After joining Congress in 2021, Bush operated out of an office at 6724 Page Avenue. That office now is closed and the new Locust Street office is operating on a limited basis.

The telephone number for the office is 314-955-9980.

The second-term Democratic legislator represents Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, which covers all of St. Louis city and parts of north and northwest St. Louis County.

The space most recently had been home to Rooster’s, a restaurant that has since moved two blocks north to Washington Avenue.

Bush’s office will be on the street level of the 12-floor art-deco structure, which was built in 1925.

The driving force behind the building was William Louderman, a brick merchant and investor who was president in 1911-12 of the St. Louis Stock Exchange. A hall at Washington University is named in his honor.

The building was designed by the architectural firm of La Beaume & Klein, which also designed the downtown YMCA and Kiel Auditorium, according to the Landmarks Association of St. Louis.

City property records indicate the building is owned by Biota Properties LLC. Other floors of the building contain condominiums marketed as the Louderman Lofts.

Bush also has neighborhood service centers at four libraries in her district which are open on specific weekdays.

Two of the centers are in St. Louis and are open on Mondays and Wednesdays: the Carpenter branch at 3309 South Grand Boulevard, and the Walnut Park branch at West Florissant Avenue.

And two centers are in St. Louis County and operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays: the Lewis and Clark branch at 9909 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, and the Rock Road Branch at 10267 St Charles Rock Road.