The Landmarks Association of St. Louis has done its best for more than 60 years to convince politicians that not all development plans are worth destroying historic buildings.

Thanks to its efforts, the Wainwright Building and Old Post Office, Bissell Mansion and Chatillon-DeMenil House still stand. The group also was instrumental in saving the Arcade Building, the Fur Exchange (Drury Plaza Hotel) and Cupples Station (Westin Hotel).

Front and center in many of those battles with bureaucrats to save structures has been Robert W. Duffy, winner of the group’s 2023 H. Meade Summers Jr. Award.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 23, at a residence at 23 Westmoreland Place in the Central West End.

Duffy worked 32 years at the Post-Dispatch and wrote extensively about architecture and visual arts. After retiring from the newspaper, he helped establish the online St. Louis Beacon.

Past winners of the lifetime achievement award include Delmar Loop developer Joe Edwards; Fox Theatre rescuer Mary Strauss; philanthropists Ken and Nancy Kranzberg; former Tower Grove Park director John Karel; and historian Esley Hamilton.

Reservations are limited and registration ends Sept. 22. For information, go to landmarks-stl.org.