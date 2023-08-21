Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What could possibly go better with modern politics than alcohol and arcade games?

The correct answer might very well be “you.”

The first Republican presidential debate — which will not be blessed/burdened with the presence of former President Donald Trump — will be the focus of a watch party Wednesday at Dave & Buster’s in Maryland Heights.

The soirée is sponsored by conservative-talk radio station KFTK (97.1 FM) and will pop its first top at 7 p.m. at the party spot at 13857 Riverport Drive.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. and is slated to air live on the Fox News Channel.

The event is free to attend but space is limited, so station honchos ask that interested parties please reserve spots at audacy.com/971talk.

Aside from Trump, the other main contenders are set to appear. Those who have been confirmed as attending are: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; U.S. Sen. Tim Scott; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; former Vice President Mike Pence; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.