U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is one of a host of senators pushing the FBI to answer questions about a memo that targeted some Catholics as possible domestic terrorists.

Hawley, Missouri’s senior GOP senator, is one of eight members of the upper house to ask FBI boss Christopher Wray to be more forthcoming about the memo, which Wray discounted in March as being the work of one FBI field office.

Since then, documents made public show that numerous field offices were involved in producing the memo.

“Targeting Americans because of their ideas or political affiliations is always wrong and an abuse of the FBI’s power,” the senators’ letter said, “but it’s especially alarming when it threatens the fundamental rights guaranteed in our Constitution, including the free exercise of religion.”

Although the FBI quickly disavowed the memo, the senators noted that “information continues to reach Congress ... and the information that has come to light conflicts with the FBI’s original assurances that the report was limited in scope.”

The lead senator on the letter, which was sent Friday, is Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.