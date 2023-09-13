Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“It was a dark and stormy night” just might be the opening for the next press release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Statements from Wesley Bell’s office have become quite pulp fiction-y, with Bell himself being quoted in hard-boiled observations that frequently come off like Miss Manners meets Captain Obvious.

Could it be that Bell’s current run for the U.S. Senate has created this uptick in the purple-prose count? To be sure, enough polls will show that voters love a “tough-on-crime” stance, especially from someone whose job is prosecuting wrongdoers.

Our newspaper’s file of Bell press releases shows these literary leaps began to increase on June 8 — the day after Bell announced his candidacy for the Senate.

Bell is seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican. Bell will face former Marine Lucas Kunce, state Sen. Karla D. May and Columbia activist December Harmon in the primary next August.

Now, this bureau heartily applauds any attempt to juice up the mind-numbing jargon used by police and prosecutors — who love to say things like “apprehended in the process of having an altercation in the roadway,” instead of “got caught during a street fight.”

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of Bell’s quotes, which hint at a noir-like fatalism and are always tacked near the bottom of the release (for greatest dramatic impact?):

• “Firearms have no place in a family argument.”

• “When a relationship ends, you need to move on — not get violent, cause harm and land yourself in jail.”

• “Narcotics and children absolutely do not belong anywhere near one another.”

• “Robbing a store by pepper-spraying store staff is unacceptable.”

Admittedly, we can never get enough reminders — just in case we didn’t learn these lessons through the normal course of life — that brandishing weapons, abusing your domestic partner, exposing kids to drugs and robbing stores are “unacceptable,” to use one of Bell’s favorite words.

And from decades of dealing with governmental sound-bite factories that crank out raw material for the media’s consumption, here’s a good guess as to how such prose gets produced:

After an event occurs, a communications staff draws up a press release with all the details they feel like sharing with the press.

Then someone asks the boss for a quote, or the staffer writes the quotes and emails it to the boss, who then OKs it or tweaks it a bit.

Finally, after everyone in the office chain reads it and signs off on it — no small feat, mind you — the press release is dropped on the media. And if some outlet actually uses that canned quote, voilà, someone has become “tough on crime.”

The person in charge of the press-release process in Bell’s office is Chris King, who in the past worked for the Riverfront Times and the St. Louis American. He joined Bell’s team in 2020.

And King willingly pulled back the curtain on the process.

“If I think the incident lends itself to it, I write them,” King said of the quotes. “But then (Bell) might tweak it, or even delete it if he thinks it’s overkill.”

King said the general theory is that Bell’s office and the quotes should serve as “a voice of reason, to stop people from doing something stupid.”

King said he used to have quotes in some press releases, but he has been issuing more press releases as of late.

He said the increase in the number of releases came in mid-May, shortly after the resignation of St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, whose office was criticized for being inactive and incompetent.

The increase in releases and quotes, King said, had nothing to do with the Senate race, which began for Bell in early June.

“We’ve never really talked about the campaign, other than when he told me about it the day before he announced,” he said.

So, there you have it. But since we have the time and space, let’s enjoy a few more entries:

• “Strangling someone — let alone your partner who is driving you home because you’re too drunk to drive — is absolutely unacceptable on so many levels.”

Not just unacceptable, but absolutely unacceptable, in a multi-level way.

And what about the philosophical connection that exists between statutory law and moral law?

• “You are legally required to stop and take responsibility if you hit someone while driving a motor vehicle — it’s also the right thing to do.”

And there is this:

• “If your relationship is not working out, forcing your way into your partner’s apartment and slapping her around is definitely not the answer.”

Makes one wonder what the question was and more important, who was asking it.

Then finally ...

• “Anyone who shoots the mother of their child in the face while she’s holding their child in St. Louis County will be prosecuted with everything we’ve got.”

Let’s hope anyone who shoots the mother of their child in the face — regardless of where that child is located at the time — is prosecuted to the fullest extent.

But hey, we are sure that’s what it meant.