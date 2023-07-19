Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Already facing complaints filed with the Federal Election Commission, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush now faces possible fines from the commission for failing to file her latest campaign report.

Bush, a St. Louis Democrat, has not yet filed her quarterly campaign-finance report that was due on July 15. Her campaign committee has been unavailable for comment.

The Federal Election Commission said on Wednesday that “the Commission’s website does not show a 2023 July Quarterly Report filed by that Committee.”

The other six members of Congress who represent the St. Louis metropolitan area in the U.S. House, from both Missouri and Illinois, had filed their quarterly reports by the July 15 deadline.

An FEC spokesman said issues regarding late or non-filed reports are turned over to the Administrative Fines Program. The commission had no further comment about pending reporting issues or complaints, the spokesman said.

The commission's website states: “If the Commission finds ‘reason to believe’ (RTB) a committee failed to file on time, the FEC will notify that committee in writing of the finding and the penalty amount.”

The website furthers states that campaign committees have 40 days to either pay the fine or submit a written challenge.

The section also says reports may not be challenged on the grounds of computer, software or internet failure, negligence or inexperience, unavailable committee staff, or not knowing the filing dates.

In March, Bush was the subject of two complaints to the FEC, both connected to the employment of her husband as a security officer for her campaign.

In February, Bush married Cortney Merritts, who has remained on her campaign payroll.

In 2022, Merritt’s was paid $62,359 by the “Cori Bush For Congress” campaign for working as a “security specialist,” according to FEC records. For the first quarter of 2023, the records indicate Merritts was paid $10,000 for similar duties.

A conservative political-action committee, Committee to Defeat the President, filed a complaint on March 3, alleging that Merritts’ employment violates two federal campaign laws.

The complaint alleges that the Bush campaign has improperly converted campaign funds to personal use; and also has fraudulently reported a false purpose for campaign disbursements.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, has filed a similar FEC complaint against Bush. The organization bills itself as a nonpartisan watchdog group that promotes “accountability, ethics, and transparency in government.”

An FEC spokesman said Wednesday that the commission does not comment on pending complaints.

FEC rules do not contain a blanket prohibition on a candidate employing family members. The rule states that campaign funds may be used to pay family members, as long as the member provides a “bona fide service” and that payments “reflect the fair market value.”

The complaint also questions the propriety of Merritts being employed for security services at the same time Bush also employs Peace Security, a St. Louis firm that has been paid more than $305,000 in the last 18 months.

Peace Security officials have said Merritts is not an investor or employee of that company.