Another candidate has stepped forward to make a run at the U.S. Senate seat in Missouri now held by Republican Josh Hawley.

Joplin businessman Jared Young announced Tuesday he will run as an independent in the November 2024 election.

“Extremists in both parties have hijacked our government,” Young said in a statement. “Republican and Democrat candidates alike are more focused on fighting each other than fighting for ordinary Missourians.”

Young has lived in the Joplin area for eight years, moving to the state from Washington, D.C., where he worked a lawyer. He earned a law degree from Harvard after getting an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University.

Married with six children, he is the chief acquisitions officer for G&A Partners, an outsourcing and payroll services company.

Four Democrats already have hats in the ring to face Hawley next year: Former Marine Lucas Kunce; St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell; state Sen. Karla May; and Columbia activist December Harmon.