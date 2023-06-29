Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One thing is clear: U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley isn’t buying that all of the government’s information about a possible connection between China and COVID-19 could be contained in a five-page redacted report.

On Tuesday, Hawley, R-Missouri, and fellow U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines that demands more information.

In February, Hawley was the main sponsor of a bill ordering the declassification of COVID-19 information. The bill was approved without opposition by both the U.S. Senate and House, and then signed into law in March by President Joe Biden.

Tuesday’s letter from Hawley and Braun states that Haines was required to “declassify any and all information” relating to links between the pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a research laboratory in China.

In response, Haines submitted the short report, which the senators dismissed.

On social media, Hawley called the report “a complete joke” and accused the Biden administration of being a “shill for China.”

This is a complete joke. 5 pages plus a “summary.” Nothing here not already reported by @WSJ and others. The law requires “any and all information.” REQUIRES, not requests. This isn’t that. Biden continues to shill for China https://t.co/9EVNimOtBn — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 24, 2023

The senators’ letter chides Haines by saying, “We invite you to try again.”

It goes on to say that “the report itself was a paltry five pages of information, plus a cover page and appendix. This half-baked effort falls woefully short of the statutory requirements and undermines congressional intent.”

The senators also demanded that Haines respond to their letter in the remainder of the week following the Fourth of July holiday.

Should she not reply, the senators said “we would welcome your testimony before Congress on this matter so you may answer questions under oath.”