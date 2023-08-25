Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Does sharing $275 million bring lawyers close enough to create a conflict?

That was the question posed last week in St. Louis County Circuit Court by plaintiffs in a class-action suit against Monsanto Co. that is set to go to trial next month. The lawsuit alleges that Roundup, Monsanto’s popular glyphosate-based herbicide, causes cancer.

Ultimately, the plaintiffs on Wednesday withdrew their motion and Blitz will remain as the special master.

The motion filed Aug. 17 asked that Robert D. “Bob” Blitz be removed as special master from a case, which has 89 plaintiffs. Special masters are appointed in cases that involve complex subject matter or numerous parties.

Plaintiff’s lawyers asked Circuit Judge Brian H. May to remove Blitz from the case because of his “close relationship” with James Bennett, who recently was announced as the lead trial attorney for Monsanto.

Most famously, Blitz and Bennett were teammates in a successful lawsuit against Stan Kroenke and the now-Los Angeles Rams over the team’s leaving St. Louis.

The two firms of which Blitz and Bennett are partners earned about $790 million in a settlement with the National Football League in the Rams’ relocation case. The firms represented St. Louis, St. Louis County and the authority that owns The Dome at America’s Center.

That award broke down to more than $276.5 million for the two firms.

The motion to dismiss Blitz, filed by attorney Joe D. Jacobson, noted that the pair also now are working on a pending case against Ameren in St. Charles County, and also that Blitz has in the past acted as Bennett’s personal lawyer.

The motion to dismiss said Bennett, now one of 44 lawyers representing Monsanto, was not a visible participant in the proceedings until recently.

“In short, until August 9, 2023, Bennett was at most a behind-the scenes lawyer in this case and plaintiffs had no reason to believe that his relationship with Blitz would have any significance whatsoever to the case,” the motion argued.

It continued to say: “Their relationship creates a conflict of interest such that Blitz is not qualified to serve as special master in any case in which Bennett is trial counsel.”

In an interview, Jacobson said the motion did not allege any unethical behavior, but simply was aimed at avoiding any “appearance of impropriety.”

Jacobson said the judge informed the lawyers that if Blitz was removed as special master, another one would have to be appointed and a new trial would probably not take place for another two years.

“We decided that going to trial now outweighed” having to wait two years to try the case, Jacobson said.

Now, the case is scheduled to begin on Sept. 11 and is expected to last up to six weeks.

In August 2022, a St. Louis County jury ruled in favor of Monsanto in a Roundup case that involved three plaintiffs.

Monsanto, which introduced Roundup in the 1970s, was acquired by German pharmaceutical and biotech giant Bayer in 2018. Bayer paid $66 billion.