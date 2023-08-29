Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In politics, a candidate can get endorsements ... or endorsements.

Candidates may pick up soft endorsements, which amount to political names to slap on flyers. But they also may get hard endorsements, where those names show up in the flesh and help rally support.

Any questions along those lines about the campaign of Lucas Kunce, a Democrat taking a second shot at the U.S. Senate, were answered Monday night.

About 250 people turned up at a rally at the Machinists Hall in Bridgeton — including several politicians whose early endorsements of Kunce took some political observers by surprise.

Not only did St. Louis County Council Chair Shalonda Webb and St. Louis Alderman Rasheen Aldridge show up at the rally, both gave short but lively speeches to help set the stage for Kunce.

Also in the house were St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, and state Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis County.

Add to that several handfuls of local union leaders, whose presence reflected the early endorsement Kunce received from the Missouri AFL-CIO.

Kunce leaned into the rally with a populist’s message that praised the solidarity of working-class Missourians.

“We take care of one another because for us, it’s a matter of survival. And that’s something that Josh Hawley doesn’t understand,” Kunce said, then paused for effect before adding that may be because Hawley is a “rich spoiled banker’s kid.”

The speaking appearances of Webb and Aldridge answered any questions, quietly voiced by political players recently, about whether their endorsements of Kunce would remain solid after two local Black elected officials — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and state Sen. Karla D. May, D-St. Louis — entered the race after Webb and Aldridge, also both Black, already had given their endorsements to Kunce.

“What is she doing here?” Webb said, opening her speech by drawing laughs from the crowd.

She then told how she first met Kunce two years ago, when he showed up in the Castle Point area in north St. Louis County to help with a neighborhood clean-up project.

“He showed up in work boots and jumped in,” Webb said, then noted that he continued to work after the television cameras left.

“We need someone who is there when there’s no cameras,” she said before urging the crowd to tell friends and neighbors to join Kunce’s camp.

Aldridge, who introduced Kunce, said he was impressed by Kunce’s willingness to go into low-income areas to knock on doors and talk to residents.

“We wasn’t afraid to go to north St. Louis, he wasn’t afraid to go to south St. Louis ...,” Aldridge said, then drew the night’s biggest laugh by adding, “He wasn’t even afraid to go to Clayton.”

Also making a pitch for solidarity, Aldridge noted that despite the white/Black, rural/urban differences between Kunce and himself, both “woke up every day to achieve what we saw as the American dream.”

The rally’s goal of getting supporters fired up for Kunce seemed like a success, if Dr. Dee Garcia’s reaction was any indication.

Saying she was “energized,” University City resident Garcia, 69, took a Kunce campaign sign with her as she left and said, “We’re long overdue for a change in this country.”