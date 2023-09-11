Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Who knew, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley was hiding far-left tendencies?

At least that’s the spin being spun by online publication RealClear Politics, which dropped this pot-stirrer Monday in a story about credit-card interest rates.

The article notes that Hawley, the son of a banker, plans to propose legislation that would cap the rate at 18%.

The result, the article points out, is that “the senior Republican senator from Missouri finds himself well to the left of the White House, only slightly less progressive than democratic socialists like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ...”

The Biden administration has said it plans to slash credit card late fees, an effort that Hawley says he generally applauds, the article says.

Hawley said the Republican party has to start taking on vested special interests, some of them being ones “that the [GOP] mistakenly, in my view, has cozied up to in recent years,” the article quotes him as saying.

“If we’re serious about being a party of working people,” Hawley told RealClear, “then we’re going to have to address the challenges that working people face.”

This is not the only recent case of Hawley making waves that certainly seem to flow away from the GOP establishment.

Last week, Hawley was front and center about his opposition to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, continuing as Senate Majority Leader.

Hawley said he is concerned that McConnell’s age, and two instances of freezing during press conferences, could hurt the party in the 2024 elections.

Said Hawley, “He is not my choice to be leader and so I think we need a change.”