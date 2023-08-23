Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The latest legislative proposal from U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner is a continuation of her effort to hold online platforms accountable in state and federal court for distributing images of child sexual abuse.

Wagner, a Republican from Town and Country, takes aim at adding stricter measures and tightening loopholes in existing child sexual exploitation laws.

The bill would require online platforms to report instances of child sex trafficking or sexual enticement to law enforcement, as well as obligating the platforms to help identify and locate both the children involved and those who posted the material.

The bill also would allow the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to share its information with other similar groups to help fight the child exploitation.

It also would require any tips sent to the center’s CyberTipline to be maintained for one year, instead of the current 90 days, to give law enforcement adequate time to investigate the cases.

Wagner’s office reports that last year, the center received over 32 million reports of online child sexual abuse material, an 89% increase from 2019.

The bill is similar to one Wagner introduced in March, but also has several changes.

“This is a more targeted bill that will give us more options as we address the crisis of child sexual abuse,” said Arthur Bryant, Wagner’s spokesman.

The bill has been assigned to the House Judiciary Committee.