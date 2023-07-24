Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri's two GOP U.S. senators engaged last week in some aisle-reaching over to the Democrats' side.

• Eric Schmitt joined U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, to introduce a bill aimed at stopping U.S. funding of questionable research on animals in foreign laboratories.

Saying Covid-19 likely came from an unregulated foreign laboratory partially funded by the U.S., Schmitt said the bill will ensure that funding goes only to sites that have "humane and safe standards with ample transparency."

Merkley said in a joint statement, "Animal cruelty has no place in our society, period. He said the bill would hold foreign laboratories to the same standards as domestic ones.

Also, the bill would require foreign testing sites to submit to quarterly site inspections to ensure they are meeting those standards.

• Josh Hawley teamed up with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, to introduce a bill that would place stricter bans on stock trading among government officials.

The legislation would place the bans and stricter disclosure requirements on members of Congress, senior executive branch officials, and also on their spouses and dependents.

Among other provisions, the bill bans stock trading, stock ownership and blind trusts, as well as imposing heftier penalties for violating the measure.

"Politicians and civil servants shouldn’t spend their time day-trading and trying to make a profit at the expense of the American public," Hawley said in a statement.