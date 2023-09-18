Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Both of Missouri's GOP U.S. senators have lined up behind U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who is fighting a Biden Administration plan that would withhold funding from elementary and secondary schools offering hunting and archery programs.

Paul, a Republican with Libertarian roots, is taking aim specifically at gun-control legislation that passed last year.

Calling the plan a "purposeful misinterpretation" of last year's gun provisions, Paul said targeting the classes was a "baseless attack on ... American values."

Schmitt has signed on as one of six co-sponsors of Paul's legislation, which was introduced in the Senate last week; and Hawley is one of 19 senators who signed a letter sent in August to the White House.

The letter argued that instead of improving safety, denying the money would do the opposite by not exposing young people to gun- and bow-safety regulations and practices.

"I just don’t think they are thinking this through," Paul said. "But I think that this is one of those things that may backfire on them as it spreads throughout the country."