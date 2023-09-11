Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The image of the kindly country doctor, taking care of families from birth to death, seems headed for a slow fade from the screen.

At least that was the message delivered to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, who met Monday morning in Crystal City with about 30 doctors and health administrators from mostly rural areas.

“The price of health care doesn’t matter if you can’t get it,” said Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“And health care follows the dollars,” Smith said, then noted that during his 10 years in Congress, five hospitals in his district have closed their doors and several others are struggling.

Among those at the session were two politicians, one incumbent and one hopeful. State Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-Festus, was in attendance, as was Dr. George Hruza, a Republican who is running for a state representative seat in 2024 after losing a state senate bid in 2022.

One aspect of that problem, Smith was told, was a lack of primary-care physicians.

Dr. Dawn Davis said she recently quit as medical director for the St. Louis County Jail to take a job as an emergency-room doctor.

After having worked at least 60 hours a week, she now works five 24-hour shifts a month, “for more money.”

Davis told Smith that selling medical students on becoming primary-care physicians is a tough sales pitch.

“Tell them they’ll graduate with the same amount of debt, about $250,000, as a specialist. But they’ll make anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000 a year less, work in underserved communities, either rural or urban, and ... you’ll work more hours,” Davis said.

“So unless we find a way to make that more attractive, the problems will continue,” she said.

Smith also agreed with several attendees who complained that the discrepancy in the payments which the federal government gives to physicians for testing forces doctors to stay in bigger cities.

“Equal pay for equal services,” Smith said, offering a solution to the fact that a doctor in San Francisco, for example, will get a $70 reimbursement to perform a certain, specific procedure, but a doctor in Smith’s mostly rural district will receive only $40.

“Why not pay the San Francisco doctor $55 and the (rural) doctor $55?” Smith said, then laid the blame on bureaucracy, by way of Congress.

“Congress has been lazy for decades,” he said about lawmakers’ passing bills that allow the Department of Health and Human Services to wrote the regulations.

“Congress needs to be more specific” and write the rules, he said. “Because if HHS doesn’t like the policy, those rules never get written,” he said.