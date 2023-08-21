Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Military spouses are in line for a helping hand from legislation co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Glendale.

The bill’s main sponsor was a Democrat, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia.

The Military Spouse Career Support Act of 2023 would help reimburse military families for business expenses when moving between active and reserve assignments. Currently, such reimbursements are available only to military families transferring between active-duty assignments

“The United States government has an obligation to keep the best interests of our servicemen and servicewomen top of mind — and that includes military spouses,” said Schmitt, Missouri’s junior senator.