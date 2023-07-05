Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, Illinois, has picked up a GOP primary opponent — and one who is no stranger to getting help from Democrats.

Darren Bailey, a former state senator from Xenia, has filed to face off against Bost in the August 2024 GOP primary.

Bost, a five-term congressman, represents the 12th Congressional District, which covers the southern portion of Illinois, including Monroe County and part of St. Clair County.

As you may recall, Bailey received an assist from the Democratic Governors Association when Bailey ran against Richard Irvin in the 2022 gubernatorial GOP primary.

As described in a Politico article in June 2022: “J.B. Pritzker’s campaign and the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) have spent a combined $34 million on a Republican primary so that in the general election, the governor could face a candidate he could easily beat.

“Republican Richard Irvin, the early frontrunner in the race with a tough-on-crime message, has lost ground to conservative Darren Bailey in the polls. The shift follows a barrage of ads that propped up Bailey — paid for by the DGA.”

Bailey went on to defeat Irvin in the primary, then lost to Pritzker in the general election.

Bost campaign manager Myles Nelson slammed Bailey for acting as a divisive force in Illinois GOP politics.

“Bailey is putting selfish opportunism and personal ambition ahead of the interests of Southern Illinois conservatives,” Nelson said. “And Republican primary voters won’t forget that.”