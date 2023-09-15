Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush returns to front and center in a protest movement — this time in print, and this time in Georgia.

The St. Louis Democrat and U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, have penned an opinion piece for The Nation, which decries police action earlier this year that ended in the shooting death of protester Manuel Terán.

In January, Terán was one of many protesting the construction of a police/fire training facility, commonly called “Cop City,” in woods outside of Atlanta.

The case still is under investigation and Terán’s death has become a rallying point for those opposed to the building of the training facility.

Police, alleging that Terán fired at officers first, responded with gunfire and Terán was struck more than 50 shots. The police who were involved were not wearing body cameras at the time of the incident.

“Rather than investigate (Terán’s) killing or reassess their approach to opponents of Cop City, law enforcement has continued to detain dozens of protesters,” the congresswomen wrote.

The article also criticizes Georgia authorities, saying they have harassed protesters, lied about facts in the case and are endangering the environment by building the facility.

“We stand against these dangerous and dystopian efforts to criminalize the protection of the planet,” Bush and Tlaib wrote.

The piece also strikes a familiar refrain that has become known as the “defund the police” movement:

“Instead of funneling taxpayer dollars into militarized policing and prosecutorial abuse, we must invest that money in the basic needs of our communities ...,” they wrote.

Bush and Tlaib are members of “The Squad,” a group of activist legislators who often espouse the same progressive political positions.