One week after the mandated deadline, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush has finally filed her quarterly campaign report with the Federal Election Commission.

The report, for the period of April 1 through June 30, appeared on the FEC website about 5 p.m. Saturday; the report was due on July 15.

Because Bush, a St. Louis Democrat, now faces possible fines for being late with her report, the FEC has declined to comment on the matter.

Bush's campaign committee has not responded to three separate emails about the apparently tardy report.

The other six members of the U.S. House who represent the St. Louis area, in both Missouri and Illinois, filed their quarterly reports by the July 15 deadline.

The raw data included with the report also shows that Bush continues to employ her husband, security specialist Cortney Merritts, whom Bush married in February.

But the report indicates that his job duties may have changed.

Previously, Merritts had been paid about $5,000 a month for "security services." The most recent report shows that Merritts still is being paid the same amount, but the description of the payments included with the report's raw data has changed to "wage expenses."

In this last quarter, Bush's campaign has paid Merritts a total of $17,500 since April 3, in seven payments of $2,500. The description of the payment was changed for the last six payments.

In March, Merritts' employment was the subject of two complaints to the FEC about Bush's campaign paying Merritts.

A conservative political-action committee, Committee to Defeat the President, has alleged that Merritts’ employment violates two federal laws. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, has filed a similar FEC complaint against Bush.

Since the beginning of 2022, Merritts has been paid almost $90,000 by the “Cori Bush For Congress” campaign.

FEC rules do not contain a blanket prohibition on a candidate employing family members. The rule states that campaign funds may be used to pay family members, as long as the member provides a “bona fide service” and that payments “reflect the fair market value.”

The latest report also shows that the Bush campaign continues to pay other entities for security services:

St. Louis company Peace Security was paid $36,640 in the last three months. Company officials have said Merritts is not an investor or employee of that company.

The campaign also paid out an additional $16,725 to three other individuals for security services.

During her time in Congress, Bush has drawn criticism for the amount of money she spends on private security while also being one of the most vocal advocates for a movement to defund the police.

Since she joined Congress in January 2021, Bush has spent about $654,000 on expenses labeled as "security services."