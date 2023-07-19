Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to listing things U.S. Rep. Cori Bush didn’t do this week — like not filing required campaign finance reports — add attending a speech by Israel President Isaac Herzog to the list.

Bush, in boycotting Herzog’s address Wednesday morning to a joint session of Congress, joined several members of the group of U.S. House members known as the “Squad.”

Bush announced her plan to stay away from the speech this weekend on social media.

“The Israeli government is responsible for enforcing an apartheid state and rampantly abusing the rights of Palestinians,” Bush wrote on Twitter.

“Congress should not be giving a platform to the President of a country that shows no respect for human rights. I will not be attending his joint address,” Bush said.

Other lawmakers who planned to skip Herzog’s speech included some fellow “Squad” members: U.S. Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman and Rashida Tlaib.

The boycott talk that built up in the last week had remained relatively low-key, national media reported, until U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called Israel “a racist state” while speaking Saturday at a conference in Chicago.

Following that, news sources reported that Jayapal had pointed discussions with several key Democrats, including U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Jayapal later apologized for using the word “racist” in her remarks.

Jeffries then made it a point to praise Herzog, calling him “a force for good in Israeli society. I look forward to welcoming him with open arms when he comes to speak before Congress.”

But Bush and Tlaib stuck with the racism charges.

In a joint statement Tuesday from Tlaib’s office, the pair said they would boycott the speech because the “Israeli apartheid government continues to enable and directly support racism and brutal settler attacks ...”