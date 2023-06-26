Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While the U.S. Senate bid of St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell attempts to gain traction, the campaign of Lucas Kunce keeps rolling right along.

On Monday, Kunce’s camp announced that its candidate has picked up the endorsement of St. Louis County Council chairwoman Shalonda Webb, D-4th District.

In a statement issued Monday, Webb said Kunce’s statewide coalition “is unlike any other we have seen in years, and it’s the reason we have a chance to take this U.S. Senate seat back.”

Kunce and Bell are the main Democratic contenders who have declared for the August 2024 primary to pick a challenger for the seat now held by GOP U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley. Columbia activist December Harmon has also filed as a Democrat.

Kunce, who already had picked up the nod from Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, now can boast that he already has the support of two of the council’s four Democrats, and also its only two Black members. Bell is Black; Kunce is white.

Bell surprised many political observers earlier this month when he declared his candidacy just eight days after publicly saying he had no plans to seek higher office.

Along with the Webb endorsement on Monday, the Kunce campaign also said it had picked up the nod from the Missouri State Council of Machinists, which further bolsters Kunce’s place in organized labor.

In recent weeks, Kunce has been endorsed by the Missouri AFL-CIO, the construction trade unions of St. Louis and Kansas City and a host of other labor groups.

Add to all that the support Kunce has earned from St. Louis area politicians: retired U.S. Rep. William “Bill” Clay Sr.; St. Louis Aldermanic President Megan Green; St. Louis Alderman Rasheen Aldridge of Old North St. Louis and Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the West End; state Reps. Chantelle Nickson-Clark, D-Florissant, and Kimberly-Ann Collins, D-St. Louis; and Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery.

As to the situation with the County Council, the endorsement of Kunce by Webb and Days highlights the intraparty opposition on the council to the administration of County Executive Sam Page.

Days, and Webb to a lesser extent, have at times been at odds with Page and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, Page’s main standard-bearer on the council.

With three of the council members being Republicans — and likely backing Hawley if they choose to enter the endorsement game — the only Democrats on the council available to support Bell are Clancy and Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, who usually joins Clancy to follow Page’s lead.

Bell’s campaign has yet to release any endorsements, though it has filed its initial paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

The first quarterly report of campaign finances from Bell, as well as other candidates for U.S. Congress are due on July 15, covering the quarter that will end on June 30.